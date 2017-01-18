Why David Brock Will Never Be as Successful as the Koch Brothers

Her presidency was the raison d’etre of these organizations, but her loss has not deterred Brock. Instead, he’s spent the past two months in a flurry of activity. Brock has pledged to turn his site ShareBlue into the “Breitbart of the left.” He has bragged about his archive of Trump opposition research, and claimed that his American Bridge PAC will “use everything at its disposal to hold [the Trump administration] accountable.” He ostentatiously tried to make peace with Bernie Sanders and, by extension, the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. All of these efforts will culminate the weekend following the inauguration, when Brock will host more than 100 donors for panel discussions and strategy sessions about how to stop Trump.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s self-consciously modeled after the summit Charles Koch held the weekend after Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009. That summit, chronicled by Jane Mayer in the opening chapter of Dark Money, was enormously influential in setting the agenda for the next several years, resulting in pushback against Obama’s stimulus package and the birth of the Tea Party movement. At that meeting, the Kochs and their incredibly wealthy buddies hashed out a strategy not just for defeating Barack Obama, but for achieving their own animating goals: Deregulation, privatization, and drastically lower taxes for corporations and the super-rich.



Unfortunately for Democrats, Brock fundamentally misunderstands what the Koch network is and why it works.

“We really aspire to be like the Kochs,” Brock told BuzzFeed, one of the first to break the story of the summit, which is called Democracy Matters 17. Brock acknowledged that another group of wealthy Democratic donors already exists—Democracy Alliance, whose donors include the billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer—but Brock thinks that the DA has shirked its duty. The Kochs have been instrumental in building the GOP’s overwhelming advantages at the state and local level, and Brock likes what he sees. “The DA has veered away from politics,” he said. “This conference is openly political.”