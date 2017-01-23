Why Liberals Should Root for Fox News

That both the Journal and Fox News were willing to call out the administration’s disinformation campaign is not only heartening, but vital. (They’ve done it before, but this weekend suggested the scrutiny will continue.) Trump, like conservatives more broadly, has convinced many Americans that mainstream outlets like The New York Times and CNN are effectively extensions of the Democratic Party. Yet, the Journal and Fox News, longtime conservative outlets overseen by Murdoch, are immune to such criticism, making them uniquely positioned to upholding truth under Trump. That’s why they deserve the support, not only of the media establishment, but liberals too.

Fox News was rightly criticized under President George W. Bush for being anything but “fair and balanced.” This criticism became a cottage industry on the left, producing Robert Greenwald’s documentary Outfoxed, Keith Olbermann’s scathing “special comments” on MSNBC, and Al Franken’s brilliant book Lies (and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them): A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right. (The Minnesota senator’s takedowns of Bill O’Reilly and Ann Coulter in his days as a satirist make his grilling of President Donald Trump’s education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos look positively tame.)



Fox News hasn’t gotten better since the Bush years. They otherized President Barack Obama, lionized the Tea Party, and largely promoted Donald Trump’s candidacy (notwithstanding the occasional challenge from Megyn Kelly, Shepard Smith, and Chris Wallace). But these journalistic sins, and those of the Journal (mostly in its opinion section), pale in comparison to the daily output of Breitbart and the fringe pro-Trump, post-truth media outlets that have sprouted over the past year. As the biggest power players in conservative media, Fox News and the Journal can respond to this market challenge in one of two ways: Move away from reality to appeal to Breitbart’s audience, or defend broadly accepted facts and evidence—that is, to defend journalism itself against an administration that’s hostile to it.