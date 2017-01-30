The Kochs helped get us into this mess. Don’t let them off the hook.

Trump’s presidency was pitched to Republicans, conservatives, and libertarians as one in which everyone would win. Trump’s base would get The Wall, conservatives would get a Supreme Court justice with an ideology rooted in the early 19th century, and libertarians would get the biggest tax cuts and regulatory repeals since Ronald Reagan. But ten days into Trump’s presidency, the honeymoon period seems to already be over, with a number of factions in the Republican coalition unnerved by Trump’s insecure outbursts and his attention-grabbing and civil liberties-eroding policies, most notably his restriction on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Trump and the Kochs have never really seen eye to eye—as recently as a month ago, Trump booted David Koch off of his golf course for inviting Harry Hurt, who wrote a salacious biography of Trump over two decades ago. Trump’s cabinet nevertheless looked like it could have been hand-picked by the Kochs—it is made up of a number of their allies, most notably Mike Pompeo and Betsy DeVos. But at the Koch network’s annual summit, which took place over the weekend, Charles Koch spoke out against the Muslim ban, saying, “We have a tremendous danger because we can go the authoritarian route ... or we can move toward a free and open society.”