It is impossible to say with certainty which version of events is correct. But here, as in most cases, the basic thrust is evident: Trump may not have clear objectives or a plan to achieve them, but if it can be interpreted as “being an asshole to Mexico,” he is behind it. And across a range of issues, the overall thrust is that Trump is implementing a program of white chauvinism, just as he said he would. His hostility toward Muslims, refugees, and Mexico is just the beginning.

Trump’s phone conversation last weekend with Australian Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull was no less mortifying and vindictive than the one with Peña Nieto. The 25-minute chat was supposed to last an hour, but ended abruptly when Trump hung up in frustration.

Feuding with a white conservative like Turnbull might appear to break the pattern of white favoritism Trump has shown, but it doesn’t. The spat centered on the U.S. government’s Obama-era agreement to accept about 1,250 refugees, mostly from Muslim-majority countries, who are currently being held by Australia at offshore detention centers. Trump reportedly accused Turnbull of wanting to export the “next Boston Bombers” to American soil and implied that the transfers would violate the aforementioned Muslim ban. He also told Turnbull that their conversation was the “worst” of the many calls he’d held with world leaders that day.

Things are no less offensive and absurd on this side of the water’s edge.

Domestically, the Trump administration is drafting a plan that would put legal, non-citizen immigrants as risk of deportation if they (or more likely their children) become dependent on programs like Medicaid. According to Reuters, Trump also “wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government program designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism … and would no longer target groups such as white supremacists who have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States.” Trump’s determination to offer white supremacists greater impunity is extra troubling in light of a recent disclosure to The Intercept of a classified Counterterrorism Policy Guide which reveals that the FBI has been tracking white supremacist infiltration of domestic law enforcement agencies.

Trump has already promised, in less official ways, to devote federal investigative resources to scrutinizing minority voting and to cracking down on violence in Chicago. It’s easy to imagine his soon-to-be Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has a checkered civil rights record, determining resources are stretched too thin to police white supremacist groups in any meaningful way.

My colleague Jeet Heer argued recently that top Trump advisor Steve Bannon, the white nationalist former chairman of the racist propaganda website Breitbart, is responsible for the consistency. “providing a coherent political philosophy for the president’s scattered ideas.” In other words, Trump isn’t a vessel for whichever Svengali-like figure happens to gain influence with him. He and Bannon share similar instincts, but Bannon is deliberate enough to make Trump’s id-driven pronouncements cohere.

There’s a precedent to the Trump-Bannon White House, according to Heer, in the relationship between Adolph Hitler and Joseph Goebbels, who “[gave] ideological coherence to his leader’s rants and blabber.” But we don’t have to turn the clock back to World War II to find a harbinger of their partnership. Trump ran a racist campaign for months without Bannon by his side. He won the GOP primary by portraying white America as under siege by immigrants and Muslims, shut out of urban life by what Breitbart would refer to as “Black Crime.”

The substantive platform, though, didn’t become clear until Bannon joined the campaign—after Trump had already accepted the GOP nomination—and the very policy agenda Trump is now implementing came into focus. Trump came up with the wall and the ban on his own, but Bannon threaded them together, and then into a broader plan of action that has white nationalists across the country swooning. We can safely assume that Bannon has been giving ideological coherence to Trump’s rants and blabber, because that’s what he’s done for Trump all along.