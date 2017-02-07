Neither union leader was ready to talk tactics. (“Until you see what she specifically rolls out, you’re not going to know what the fight back is,” Weingarten said.) But Eskelsen García said DeVos is “coalescing the most diverse group of advocates that we’ve ever seen,” from social justice groups to business leaders. “They’re all interested in the contact list that we have,” she said, “and we’re interested in the contact lists that they have. We’re all going to be of one mind about watchdogging—bulldogging—the Department of Education under her leadership.” Plus, she said, her union now has a database of people passionate about this issue; a million people used their online portal to email senators urging them to oppose DeVos.

Eskelsen García predicted the resistance to DeVos will find unlikely allies in Republican governors and state legislators across the country, who might bristle at an overbearing education secretary telling them what to do in their states. She and Weingarten both noted that the last big federal overhaul of education—the Every Students Succeeds Act, which replaced the universally unpopular No Child Left Behind law in 2015—earned substantial GOP support precisely because it reined in overreach from Washington.

Beyond applying political pressure to Republican members of Congress, the union leaders acknowledged their power to stop DeVos is limited. “There is no magic wand,” Eskelsen García said. “There is absolutely nothing that will stop these people from the dangerous agenda they have of profitize, privatize and ... throw a middle-class child into the street saying, ‘Let them eat for-profit vouchers.’”

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, told reporters at the rally that DeVos’s confirmation process will have real repercussions for the GOP. “There are going to be millions of angry parents and teachers out there calling for the heads of Republican senators that vote for DeVos despite this groundbreaking opposition to her,” he said.

“Her power is going to be whether she can get the laws changed here, and the fact that she’s going to be a fairly weak secretary of education means that it’s not likely she’s going to be able to get major changes,” he added. “I can’t see Republicans rallying to her side as a political figure, so if she’s the face of any major changes in education policy I just don’t think she is likely to be persuasive with Republicans in the way that she might have been had her hearing gone differently.”



But this will also depend on her opponents remaining vocal.

“Do not give up this sense of outrage,” Murphy told the rally-goers. “What we are all petrified about is that the outrage you feel today will dissipate.”

“We’re just getting started!” shouted a man in the crowd.