Whether through incompetence or malevolence or (more likely) a toxic mix of the two, the administration’s first two weeks have been defined by a flurry of fuck-ups. They have screwed up the rollout of (horrifying) executive orders, relations with countries like Australia, and basic facts about American history and democracy. Trump’s team so far has shown aptitude at only one thing: leaking to the media.



To be fair, leaks may be the only reliable way to reach Trump, who does not use email. If you don’t have the number for his unsecured Android phone, then you have no other choice than to leak something that will get covered on Morning Joe or spoofed on Saturday Night Live. And if you really do things right, your leaks will get spoofed on SNL and then covered on Morning Joe, which will lead to Trump angrily tweeting about how he is a big boy very early in the morning.

For example, SNL’s cold open this weekend reflected the widely held belief that Steve Bannon—a self-described Thomas Cromwell—is the real power behind the throne. That skit, in turn, was based on Bannon’s Time magazine cover, which reportedly made Trump insanely jealous, because he’s the only person who reads Time outside of a dentist’s waiting room. This led him to tweet one of the funniest things ever on Monday: