Trump’s attempted pivot from the Flynn controversy is lame even by his standards.

The national security adviser quit on Monday night after (allegedly) lying about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump had even taken office. It’s a major scandal for the White House, just three weeks into Trump’s tenure.

Obviously eager to change the subject and reset the news cycle, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning:

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway and Steve Doocy of Fox & Friends similarly shifted the conversation to the “shady” and “troubling” leakiness of the administration.