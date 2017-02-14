The White House can’t get its story straight on Michael Flynn.

Flynn resigned as national security adviser on Monday evening after only 24 days on the job, after it became clear that he had discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Donald Trump’s inauguration and then lied about it. On Tuesday, three people commented on Flynn’s resignation—first Kellyanne Conway, then Donald Trump, then Sean Spicer—and none of their stories lined up.

First, Conway was grilled by hard-nosed reporter Matt Lauer on Today:

“That makes no sense.” @MLauer to @KellyannePolls while discussing Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pic.twitter.com/94SaFlQJxo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017

“Mike Flynn had decided it was best to resign. He knew he had become a lightning rod and he made that decision,” Conway said. “That fact is what became unsustainable, actually. I think misleading the vice president really was the key here. And I spoke with the president this morning. He asked me to speak on his behalf and to reiterate that Mike Flynn had resigned.”