Lock. Flynn. Up.

Among many other not-particularly-credible things he said Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters the Trump administration is confident the now-deposed national security adviser Michael Flynn broke no laws.

“There’s nothing that the general did that was a violation of any sort,” Spicer said, less than 24 hours after Flynn was forced to resign amid an outcry over reports that he’d misled the administration about discussions with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the transition. “What this came down to was a matter of trust.”

The FBI might take issue with that. According to the New York Times, the FBI interviewed Flynn about his discussions with the Russian ambassador shortly after inauguration, but before Justice Department officials warned the White House that Flynn might be compromised.