The Trump administration is less than one month old and roiled by wave after wave of scandal, so that virtually every day brings news that would paralyze a normal government. On Monday night, national security advisor Mike Flynn resigned amid reports that he had lied to other members of the administration about conversations he had with the Russian ambassador. On Tuesday night, The New York Times published a blockbuster report that “phone records and intercepted calls show that members of Donald J. Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and other Trump associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election.” This story has resurrected the unfinished business of Russian interference in the 2016 election, bolstering Democrats’ calls for further investigation into Russia’s actions and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign.

Trump reacted to the Flynn news by blaming the messengers, tweeting, “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?” So we already knew how he would respond on Wednesday morning to the Times report:

The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable. @foxandfriends is great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?).Just like Russia — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

Trump’s focus on the act of leaking is meant to deflect attention from the content of the leaks, and Republicans have followed suit. “In the wake of Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser,” Fox News reported, “President Trump and Republican allies on Capitol Hill are turning their attention to the potentially ‘illegal’ leaks that revealed Flynn’s politically fatal discussions with a Russian diplomat and other sensitive details from inside the administration.” Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, told the network that he would “be asking the FBI to do an assessment of this to tell us what’s going on here because we cannot continue to have these leaks as a government.” White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway said on Sean Hannity’s show, “If people are running to the media to leak and not providing that information to the proper authorities, that should concern all of us. This is not a partisan issue. It’s dangerous stuff.”

Some conservative outlets are even finding a way to blame former President Barack Obama. Breitbart claimed that “sleeper cells” of Obama administration holdovers were undermining the Trump White House, while Washington Free Beacon writer Adam Kredo floated a conspiracy theory that the Obama administration is behind the leaks: