As far as horror-comedies go, this is more horror than comedy.

If anything, Chris underreacts to what’s happening, which is another point of the movie: There’s constant pressure on Chris, from all sides, for him to let go of his reservations, to accept that the Armitage family’s behavior is normal, to be polite. The title of the movie is only said once in the film, but it’s a moment of extreme urgency. In a film where almost no one is upfront about their intentions, the primal scream of “Get Out!!!!” stirs the movie up. Someone is yelling exactly what the audience is thinking.

Peele is smart not to overdo his central metaphor: That the surface gentility of “liberal” whites, the “good ones,” disguises something angry and parasitic. He never gets bogged down in some sociological polemic. He’s actually a little better about establishing tension than releasing it: Once the gig is up and we discover precisely why the Armitages and all their neighbors have been acting so curious, the movie turns into a more traditional horror movie, with its obligatory shock-cuts and gore.

Peele’s a skilled director of all that—he’s got an eye for composition, of how to fill a frame with creepy, unsettling little details. But there is an inevitable letdown when this decidedly unconventional movie settles into more familiar territory. Peele is unerring in setting up the strange world of the Armitages, but relaxes into tropes when Chris needs to escape it. As a Blumhouse horror film, however, this might just be delivering the goods the audience is there for in the first place. You can’t sneak a societal critique into a slasher flick without ultimately giving the audience the slasher flick they paid for.



The movie is splendidly cast from top to bottom, starting with Kaluuya and extending to Keener and Whitford (along with an unnerving small role for Stephen Root). The standouts, though, are the Armitage siblings. Jones is a nervy, jutting actor, who comes at his scenes from surprising angles; you won’t be able to quite figure out what he’s getting at, but it’s terrifying to watch him go about it. (A lacrosse stick has never looked so menacing.) But can I say that Allison Williams is pretty excellent as well? The Girls star’s film debut is a deceptive one, in which she appears to be just another bland suburban white girl before shifting into a much more compelling role. The reveal is that that suburban blandness is its own specific sort of menace, privilege that must be protected at all costs.

Get Out has its surface scares, but it’s what’s lingering beneath that’s most frightening: The sense that no matter where you turn, no matter how many people claim they’re on your side...they’re out to get you. Every face is a Jason mask. Every room is a trap. Every choice is the wrong one. Get Out makes the everyday horrifying, and inescapable.

Grade: B+

