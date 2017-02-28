If there’s one thing that has emboldened anti-Trump activists in the early days of the new administration, it’s the fact that their protests are working. The day after the inauguration, four million women and men took to the streets of Washington and a host of other cities in what proved to be the largest demonstration in U.S. history. The day after Trump signed his Muslim ban, protesters flocked to airports across the country—and they did so again the next day, and the day after that. To date, nearly every one of Trump’s major decisions has been greeted by loud and sustained resistance.

The grassroots revolts have proven effective. The protests helped prod Trump to walk back part of his travel ban, inspired Democrats to wage long and vocal confirmation battles against Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions, and even forced Trump to cancel a trip to a Harley-Davidson plant in Milwaukee after demonstrators threatened to greet him at the factory. In perhaps the best litmus test for Trump’s discomfort, the president took to Twitter to voice his outrage: “Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Now, however, Republican lawmakers in at least ten states are working to shut down such shows of opposition. In Washington, Doug Ericksen—a state senator who served as Trump’s deputy campaign director in the state—has introduced a bill that would increase the penalties for anyone causing an “economic disruption,” such as blocking traffic. Ericksen told The Seattle Times that the legislation is specifically designed to punish environmentalists, tribal activists, and others who have blocked oil and coal trains and pipeline projects—actions he denounces as “economic terrorism.”

GOP lawmakers in other states are pushing similar bills. In Indiana, proposed legislation would empower police officers to remove protesters obstructing traffic “by any means necessary.” In North Dakota, where activists have blocked roadways to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, a bill granting immunity from prosecution to any driver who “unintentionally” hits and kills protesters—a measure detractors took to calling the “Mow the Protesters Down Bill”—narrowly failed. And in Minnesota, where Black Lives Matter activists have marched on the Mall of America and shut down I-94 to protest police shootings, two new bills would increase the penalties for obstructing highways and allow cities to sue protesters to recover the cost of policing public demonstrations.