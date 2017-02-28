The movie is dark for darkness’s sake: A lot of Nine Inch Nails songs are played slowly to set the atmosphere.

Salvation comes in the form of a girl named Laura (Dafne Keen), who mysteriously seems to have many of the same powers as Logan and, perhaps less mysteriously, has a shady global scientific corporation attempting to track her movements. The aging superheroes, in need of some sort of late-in-life penance and a way to revive their past work and glories, end up both protecting and teaming up with Laura to stave off … well, whatever those baddies are up to. (They are led by Richard E. Grant, who has been pleasant to have back around lately.)

This is all fine, and nothing we haven’t seen in countless other superhero movies. (The evil scientists must be cloning themselves, because there are enough of them to populate every one of these films.) But the difference here, in addition to the violence, is the mournful tone that director James Mangold brings to the proceedings. Mangold directed the successful 2013 pseudo-reboot The Wolverine, and gave the movie just enough manufactured darkness to make it different from the candy-colored world of Bryan Singer’s X-Men series. He doubles down on that here: Everything in this movie is dark and rainy and sad. Logan’s sad, Professor X is dying, the fields are decaying, the world is falling apart. Call it the Cormac McCarthy Extended Cinematic Universe.

Which would be fine if the movie had the lyricism of McCarthy, or even the lyricism of The LEGO Batman Movie. The movie is dark for darkness’s sake: A lot of Nine Inch Nails songs are played slowly to set the atmosphere. After a while, with all that relentless drudgery and, oh yes, all the maimings, it becomes a bit much. I found myself sort of wanting this dialed back to PG-13. Somebody turn a light on in here, anyway.



Jackman is a skilled actor who has played this character many times. It’s clear he enjoys playing up the misery in his performance, maybe because he knows this is the last time he’ll get the chance. He gets his story arc, and his redemption arc, and his big Last Time I’m Playing This Character moment. And the movie isn’t bad, exactly: Mangold is effective in creating this crumbling world and getting us to, perhaps in spite of ourselves, follow these guys into battle one more time.

But the weariness of the characters can’t help but weigh on the audience. It’s all just so violent and morose and dark beige. If this is the direction all of this is going—the large-scale visual and emotional gruntery of Batman v. Superman combined with the ultraviolence of Deadpool—well, someone please stop this ride because I would like to get off.

Grade: C+

