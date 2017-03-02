Grierson & Leitch’s Insanely Early 2018 Oscar Predictions

We know you are still reeling from what went down at the Oscars on Sunday night. Even if you were encouraged by the mutual admiration between the makers of Moonlight and La La Land, it’s still difficult to get your bearings. They announced the wrong winner on stage! Even more shocking: Moonlight won! Amazing, right?

Well, steady yourself, because it’s already time to talk about the 2018 Oscars. OK, so it’s obviously not time, but just as a thought exercise, and as a way to look back 11 months from now and see how hilariously wrong we were, here’s a quick-and-dirty, back-of-the-napkin set of predictions for next year’s Academy Awards.

The first prediction, and we think this is a safe one: Jimmy Kimmel will be back as host. Whatever your thoughts on him—and we thought he was fine, even if we could have done without the “I am confused by first names that aren’t ‘Tiffany’” white-bro vibe—the Academy was clearly pleased by how he handled an unprecedented, insane situation. If he wants to return, they’ll have him.

Now, for the surely wrong predictions. These are particularly guaranteed to be wrong because so many movies are expected to emerge at the upcoming film festivals. After all, most people didn’t know Moonlight existed until the Toronto Film Festival in September … and now it’s immortal. We’ll stick with the six major categories. (Sorry, as always, writers.)