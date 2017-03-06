Over the weekend, shortly after Trump tweeted without evidence that Barack Obama had tapped his phones during the election, linguist George Lakoff’s taxonomy of Trump tweets began circulating.

The conventional wisdom when it comes to Trump’s Twitter feed is that Trump is playing chess—that his tweets are calculated for effect and that he uses social media to shape crucial political narratives. There is some truth to this, maybe. But Trump’s tweets over the weekend proved that he is not playing chess or 3-D chess or even checkers.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

In these tweets, you see three elements that make up most of Trump’s tweets: 1) He is reacting to a baseless allegation he ingested from conservative media, in this case a Breitbart article; 2) He is giving expression to a long-held grievance, in this case his hatred for Barack Obama; and 3) He is motivated entirely by short-term political calculation. The narrative had been centered on his campaign’s remarkable connections to Russia for the past several days, and he wanted to change that. According to The Washington Post, “Trump was brighter Sunday morning as he read several newspapers, pleased that his allegations against Obama were the dominant story, the official said.”