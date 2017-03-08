Kong: Skull Island: The Wrong Kind of Monkey Business

A fundamental flaw of any King Kong movie—or maybe it’s a feature rather than a bug—is that the ape is always going to be more interesting than any of the humans who are trying to capture him, kill him, or escape from him. Even in the original film—in which he is wreaking havoc on New York City—he is the noblest of creatures, a protective hero who just wants to be left alone and only strikes when provoked. In every Kong movie, we sympathize with the ape. We ally emotionally only with those humans who are on Kong’s side. Deep down, we secretly want him to crush us all. We sort of have it coming.

So it’s no surprise that Kong: Skull Island has such dull, rote human characters (with one notable, delightful exception). But it is a shock that the ape himself is so distant and sullen. The Kong of Kong: Skull Island doesn’t have the soulful longing of Peter Jackson’s version, who was not only bewildered and lost, but also harbored an obvious (and sort of disturbing!) affection for Naomi Watts’s daffy heroine. This Kong just sort of skulks around Skull Island, fighting monsters when needed, salving wounds from battle, and knocking back the occasional giant squid for sustenance.

Computer technology has advanced enough that Kong looks more realistic than he ever has before. The ape is so anatomically well-rendered that you can’t help but wonder where he’s tucking his Kong penis. But there’s not much behind the eyes this time. King Kong is a quiet, mostly friendly monster who shows up to save our heroes when we need him, then clomps off morosely into the distance when they don’t. This is King Kong! This is one of the most enduring cinematic icons of the last 100 years! Surely he has better things to do than make sure Tom Hiddleston gets to strike some hero poses.

Surely Kong has better things to do than make sure Tom Hiddleston gets to strike some hero poses.

The action in Kong: Skull Island takes place in 1973, in the waning days of the Vietnam War, in a strained metaphor I’m not sure the film has much particular interest in following all that closely. (Setting it during the Vietnam War mostly just allows director Jordan Vogt-Roberts to cloth all his heroes in fatigues and play a lot of Creedence Clearwater Revival on the soundtrack.) Hiddleston is a renowned tracker brought in by the head of a shady government agency (John Goodman) to help a military platoon (led by a just-playing-all-the-hits-you-like Samuel L. Jackson) check out Skull Island, a mysterious place that has never been properly mapped. (They let an “anti-war photographer” played by Brie Larsen come along as well, and it’s a little depressing to see such a fearless, open actress reduced to running around in a tight tanktop for two hours.)