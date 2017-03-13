Grierson & Leitch Episode 59: Kong: Skull Island and Personal Shopper

Our beloved Tim is out recovering from minor surgery, so we have a fill-in host to play around with Will: It’s Mark Lisanti, of MTV News and formerly of Grantland and Defamer. He is one of our favorite people in the world, and as much as we miss Tim, we are delighted to have him.

Mark and Will dig into the new, dull King Kong flick Kong: Skull Island, then wrestle with Olivier Assayas’s mysterious Kristen Stewart ghost drama Personal Shopper.

You don’t have to go without Tim’s voice, though. Because we knew Tim was going to miss a few shows, we pre-taped a bunch of Reboots. This week, we try to solve our ‘80s comedies conundrum with A Fish Called Wanda.



We hope you enjoy.