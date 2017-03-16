Trump’s EPA Cuts “Literally Will Make People Sick”

Pruitt, of course, may not agree with Trump’s proposed reductions. Though he clearly wants to pare down the agency, he has already said he opposes Trump’s desire to slash grant programs for states. Republicans in Congress have also indicated they may not agree with such drastic cuts. Earlier this year, Republican Representative Mike Simpson told E&E News that there’s “not that much in the EPA [budget] for crying out loud.”

“I have a lot of hope that Republicans in Congress will stand up to the White House on these cuts,” an EPA employee, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, told me. But in the meantime, the staffer said they’re not the only person freaking out at the agency. “Most of us are here because we are deeply committed to the agency’s mission,” they said. “So we are horrified by the proposed cuts.”

This is far from the first time the EPA has braced for a big budget hit. The agency was even cut significantly under Obama, from $10 billion in fiscal year 2010 to $7.9 billion in 2013. John O’Grady, a career employee and union boss for EPA workers, told the Washington Post on Thursday that the agency “is already on a starvation diet, with a bare-bones budget and staffing level.” Trump’s budget, he said, “will be akin to taking away the agency’s bread and water.”

Mustafa Ali, the founder of the EPA’s Environmental Justice Office who very publicly resigned last week after 24 years, said cutting the Office of Enforcement would be devastating for vulnerable populations, considering those communities are where polluters generally pollute. “By not having individuals who are out there inspecting these facilities, polluters can do pretty much whatever they want to do,” Ali said. “Without those individuals, you’re going to have greater incidents of asthma, other types of pulmonary and breathing-related illnesses, probably higher incidents of cancer—and it’s going to be in communities of color, low-income communities, and indigenous populations”

There will also be “enormous public health implications” of cutting the EPA’s main science office in half, said Thomas Burke, who served as the EPA’s chief science advisor under Obama. The Office of Research and Development monitors water quality and harmful algal blooms in lakes, researches the role of black carbon on climate change and assesses the risk to public health from asbestos. When environmental disasters happen, Burke said, the office helps guide the cleanup.

For some, the most perplexing thing about Trump’s proposed EPA cuts are how little they will actually reduce the federal deficit, and yet how devastating they will be to the agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment. Even at the current funding level of $8 billion, the EPA’s budget is less than 1 percent of the entire federal budget. The director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget even indicated on Thursday that the proposed cuts are more a reflection of Trump’s disdain for the agency than a cost-saving measure. “He thinks they overreach, and the budget reflects that,” Mick Mulvaney said.

Janet McCabe, former acting chief of the EPA’s air office under Obama, saw it slightly differently. “It seems this is not about saving money; it’s about making a statement about the importance of protecting public health,” she said. “And there’s just no way EPA can provide the kind of public health protection that Congress gave it responsibility to do with this kind of budget.”