The Media’s Failure to Correct Republicans’ Obscene Trumpcare Lies

That story rests on the following four lies.

1. Trumpcare will reduce premiums

The American Health Care Act lowers premiums, stabilizes the market, and gives people more choice and freedom. https://t.co/Ohx3SMsEtK pic.twitter.com/di1ZSUyJf2 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 13, 2017

This is the most insidious of falsehoods, because explaining why it’s false isn’t easy. After all, even CBO says, “The legislation would tend to increase average premiums in the nongroup market prior to 2020 and lower average premiums thereafter.” But the CBO’s method of tabulating average premiums only accounts for those who actually buy insurance (not for the average price of premiums on offer) and thus obscures the fact that the “lower premiums” Ryan boasts of stem from the fact that his plan makes insurance unaffordable for the elderly and drives them out of the market altogether.

To see how deceptive this is, consider the following analogy to cars. Imagine America elected an erratic, impulsive person to the presidency, and he was so racist toward Muslims that Arab members of OPEC decided to impose an embargo against the United States, creating an oil shock. As gasoline prices soared, the cost of owning and using a car would climb too, inducing some people to trade in their cars for smaller, more fuel efficient ones; or to buy smaller cars than they intended when they entered the market. SUV aficionados might wait until the oil crisis passed altogether to buy their gas-guzzlers. All of this would show up in consumer data, which would show the average price of automobiles sold in America falling. But surely nobody in the press corps would take the president seriously if he boasted about such an embarrassing fiasco by claiming he had “lowered car prices.” We would call that person a liar.

This is almost exactly what Paul Ryan is doing, though. Just as “lowering car prices” conveys reducing the average car price within the entire fleet, lowering premiums suggests reducing the amount of money insurers charge per plan on average. As much as Ryan and nearly every other Republican is pretending otherwise, that’s not what CBO if saying will happen. CBO says average premiums will fall in large part because, “the mix of people enrolled in coverage obtained in the nongroup market is anticipated to be younger, on average, than the mix under current law.”

What Trumpcare does is increase premiums for elderly people so much that many of them will not buy plans, lowering the average price of plans actually sold on the market. A price shock, but for premiums, instead of oil. This is an extremely cynical and dishonest way of bragging about subjecting millions of seniors to the risks of going uninsured, and Ryan does it constantly.

Trumpcare will stabilize the Obamacare death spiral

The system is collapsing. Because of #Obamacare, people are being left with little or no choice in their health care. pic.twitter.com/TDUsRDERP6 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 18, 2017

Ryan says this constantly, too, and is at best asked to defend it against contrary analysis—as if the fact of the matter is open for interpretation. But it isn’t: Obamacare isn’t in a death spiral and repeating the claim, and citing markets with one or few carriers in the marketplace as evidence, won’t make it so.



As a starting point, the very notion of a singular thing called Obamacare “collapsing” is conceptually flawed. “Obamacare” could collapse as a whole in theory, if it were designed much more haphazardly than it is. But the truth on the ground is nearly the opposite.

Obamacare isn’t one thing at all: It’s dozens and dozens of markets across the country, the compositions of which vary by region. Some of these markets are thriving, others are not; but they are not collapsing en masse, and, thus, neither is Obamacare. To the contrary, the design of Obamacare makes it nearly death spiral-proof, because it insulates most consumers from premium increases, by linking subsidy levels to income and premium prices. Thus, even where single companies dominate, costs to consumers can be fairly stable.

The CBO does say that markets under AHCA would eventually stabilize, so it isn’t intellectually honest for people who don’t like Trumpcare to say Trumpcare will destroy insurance markets, just because we don’t want AHCA to pass. But the CBO also says that, under current law, “subsidies to purchase coverage combined with the penalties paid by uninsured people stemming from the individual mandate are anticipated to cause sufficient demand for insurance by people with low health care expenditures for the market to be stable.”

In other words, Obamacare isn’t “collapsing” or in a “death spiral” and when Ryan, President Donald Trump and other Republicans say otherwise, as they often do unchallenged, they are lying.

Trumpcare is advancing through a normal process

This is legislating. We're listening to our members. We're going through regular order. https://t.co/OvijAnzxDN — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 19, 2017

Here, because the claim touches on process instead of substance, news media have done a better job pointing out how untruthful Ryan is being. “Regular order” doesn’t normally entail holding zero educational hearings, drafting legislation in secret, unveiling it to widespread criticism from industry and consumer stakeholders, then advancing it through committees, and the entire House of Representatives, before CBO has issued updated analysis. It especially doesn’t entail perpetrating a rush job like this for legislation that will have such far-reaching impact. But Republicans keep suggesting their process shines in contrast to the ones Democrats used to pass Obamacare, when the opposite is true and every honest journalist knows it.



Trumpcare will restore “patient-centered” care

.@POTUS has helped get us exactly where we need to be for patient-centered reforms with the American Health Care Act https://t.co/CHphQJxPJ6 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 19, 2017

This is focus-grouped pabulum conservatives use to describe all of their health-care reform ideas, but it is particularly inapt vis-à-vis the American Health Care Act. The theoretical roots of the patient-centered care talking points lie in conservative opposition to government rationing in single-payer systems, where bureaucrats might decide not to reimburse physicians for certain treatment options. Like the equally dishonest “access to health care” spin Republicans use to describe a plan that leaves 24 million people uninsured, the “patient-centered care” conservatives dream of while drinking out of kegs is where doctors prescribe treatment regimens and people who can afford to pay for those regimens get them.



But that debate has nothing to do with the AHCA, which does basically nothing to change the regulatory foundation of the U.S. health insurance system. To the extent that AHCA alters the doctor-patient relationship at all, it is by making it harder for women to obtain abortions. So, the opposite of what Ryan claims. But by and large, these are just nice-sounding words Ryan is tossing around to make a plan that will be a catastrophe for the poor and old and sick sound nice.

I have my own views about health care policy; and they color the way I think and write about the American Health Care Act. But shrill commentary isn’t necessarily misleading, just as politeness isn’t synonymous with honesty. Paul Ryan’s career, and his AHCA sales job, is testament to the latter point. Continuing to give him the benefit of the doubt will ruin countless lives.