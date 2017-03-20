The media missed Stephen Hawking’s most important remark about Donald Trump—again.

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday, the world-renowned astrophysicist made some headline-grabbing criticisms of the president. The one that grabbed the most headlines was Hawking’s claim that he no longer feels welcome in America under the Trump administration. “I would like to visit again and to talk to other scientists, but I fear that I may not be welcome,” he said.



The statement was notable. Hawking is both a scientist and a non-American—two things to which Trump has been hostile. But it wasn’t the most newsworthy part of the interview. Plenty of scientists have expressed fear and alarm about Trump’s rhetoric. That’s why millions of scientists are expected to march on Washington and other locations around the world next month.



The most unusual part of the interview was Hawking’s explicit call for Trump to “replace” Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency. “Climate change is one of the great dangers we face, and it’s one we can prevent,” Hawking said. “It affects America badly, so tackling it should win votes for [Trump’s] second term, God forbid.” Pruitt, whose agency is supposed to regulate carbon emissions, went full-on climate denier earlier this month.