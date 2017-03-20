The Trump administration’s media strategy is the Jedi mind trick that doesn’t work.

After FBI Director James Comey’s hearing this morning, in which he confirmed that the FBI is indeed investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, America’s favorite flack Sean Spicer was put on duty. He followed the administration’s line—shared by good haircut haver Trey Gowdy—that the story here is not about any potential collusion between Russia and the campaign, but rather the fact that classified information was leaked to the press.

Press Sec. Spicer on FBI investigation into Russia and Trump campaign: “It’s clear nothing has changed” https://t.co/B2cXmD8GD8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2017

But perhaps the most egregious moment during the briefing was when Spicer tried to convince everyone that Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign manager, barely had anything to do with the campaign.



Sean Spicer describes Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign manager, as playing "only a very limited role on the campaign" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 20, 2017

He also called Michael Flynn, who was Trump’s national security adviser, a “volunteer.”

