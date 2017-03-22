Donald Trump Is Winning Where It Matters Most

President Donald Trump is finding his agenda stalled almost everywhere. Trumpcare is facing an intense political backlash and uphill battle to clear Congress. As of Tuesday afternoon, 26 Republican House members were opposed to the American Health Care Act, meaning the bill won’t pass unless at least six of them change their minds; the Senate will be equally challenging. Trump’s executive orders on immigration have been repeatedly blocked by the courts. Other promises, like infrastructure spending and renegotiated trade agreements, have been put on the back burner. Trump’s push for an “America first” foreign policy has been undermined by the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in last year’s election, which has cost the president his national security advisor and raised suspicion about his friendly overtures toward Russia.

In general, Trump’s manifest managerial incompetence is impairing his ability to actually do anything. Even the conservative Wall Street Journal, which has kept an open mind about Trump, notes that the president is little trusted. “If President Trump announces that North Korea launched a missile that landed within 100 miles of Hawaii, would most Americans believe him? Would the rest of the world?” the Journal editorialized on Monday. “We’re not sure, which speaks to the damage that Mr. Trump is doing to his Presidency with his seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehoods.”

While most of the Trump agenda is sandbagged by a combination of internal (incompetence) and external (opposition) factors, his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who faces his third day of Senate hearings on Wednesday, is almost certain to ascend to the seat held by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. The worst-case scenario for Trump is that Democrats delay and filibuster, forcing the Republican majority to use the “nuclear option”—so that Gorsuch’s confirmation would only require a 51-vote majority in the Senate, as opposed to 60. Barring some unforeseen revelations about Gorsuch’s past that turns Republicans against him, he’s a shoe-in. And Trump, if he follows the path he’s taken with the Gorsuch nomination (picking a justice acceptable to conservative Republicans) might have other Supreme Court nominees in the coming years. As for the lower courts, “Trump could soon find himself responsible for appointing a greater share of federal court judges than any first-term president in 40 years,” according to The New York Times.

The courts are the one area where Trump will undoubtedly leave his mark on American politics. This is not an accident. His chaotic management style might be wrecking havoc on the day-to-day operations of the White House, and he might lack the skills necessary to be a stable (let alone successful) executive, but there is one thing he is good at: bilateral deal-making. That’s a skill set that turns out to be much more useful for the politics of filling the courts than it is to issues like health care (where the need for multilateral negotiations seem to flummox the president), let alone the complexity of international diplomacy.