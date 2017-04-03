The end of the Supreme Court filibuster is nigh.

Democrats now have the 41 votes needed to filibuster the confirmation of Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. (Only four of the 48 senators in the Democratic caucus have so far said that they will not join in the filibuster.)

Mitch McConnell will now have to decide whether to use the “nuclear option” and permanently change the Senate rules so that only a straight 51-vote majority is needed to advance a Supreme Court nominee.

The downside of the nuclear option is that Gorsuch will get through and Democrats won’t be able to block a future Trump nominee, in the event that another Supreme Court seat opens up. But McConnell was never going to let Democrats block a second nominee anyway. The upside is that, if Democrats win back the majority in the future, it will be easier for them to confirm their own picks.