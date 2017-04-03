The smallest violin is playing for these Republicans crying about the Neil Gorsuch filibuster.

On Monday, Democrats in the Senate mustered enough support to filibuster Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination: 41 senators now oppose the Colorado judge’s nomination. This has made some Republicans very mad!

“How many [Democrats] are willing to oppose cloture on a partisan basis to kill a Supreme Court nominee, which has never happened before in history, the whole history of the country?” asked Mitch McConnell on Meet The Press on Sunday.

“This is unprecedented in American history, a partisan filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee,” Senator John Cornyn said on Face The Nation, proving that this was, in fact, a talking point.

