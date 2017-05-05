The gender issues encapsulated by Assange’s Swedish legal case extend further into the world Poitras depicts. In one scene, Jacob Appelbaum leans way too closely over a women in hijab, her face freezing in discomfort as he types on her keyboard. Later, accusations of sexual abuse by a number of women against Appelbaum are reported in RISK. Here, Poitras has to disclose that she herself was briefly involved with him. Then, she says, he abused somebody close to her.

At moments like these, Poitras is in a difficult position, shifting from observer to participant. That participation in turn shapes her methodology as director: This is a film about political actors, and gender politics are politics too, so it is a film about the tensions and failures within a political movement.

At a reception at New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center, I asked Poitras if she thinks that there’s something wrong with Julian Assange’s personality. She wouldn’t want to medicalize it, she said, but: “He’s a power player, that’s obvious.”

“How many people would you be willing to sacrifice for the larger gain?”

She quoted the documentary: “In the film there’s a scene where he’s talking about the Egyptian revolution. He says, ‘How many people would you be willing to sacrifice for the larger gain?’” That’s a calculation about power, she said. For her, the answer is: “Nobody. I don’t want to sacrifice anyone because I’m not trying to do those kinds of calculations.” Julian Assange, on the other hand, does them all day long.

I asked if she was worried that journalists would only care about this film because WikiLeaks is implicated in aggressive acts by Russia against the United States. “To be honest,” she said, “talking about gender makes me more worried, in terms of trolls and backlash.” She is right to fear the legions of anonymous internet users allied with Assange. She acknowledges that large-scale leaks touch on “a raw nerve in this country around the election.” But she is “trying to represent something that is complex,” the charismatic and damaged man. She is trying to represent things that really happened.

RISK is a messier, weirder, and more interesting documentary than Citizenfour, about a messier, weirder, and more persistently relevant man. Both films feature lingering shots of paper, torn into pieces, burning. After Assange watched RISK, he told Poitras that he viewed it as “a severe threat to my freedom,” and that he would “treat it as such.” He felt betrayed that Poitras did not publish the NSA materials with WikiLeaks; he feels threatened by the footage concerned with the Swedish case.



Maybe it’s just clever camerawork, clever soundtracking on Poitras’s part, but Assange’s voice fills rooms with fear. The totality of his self-belief is as remarkable to see on screen as it is horrifying. And that is where the movie ends: not inside the embassy (where, bizarrely, Lady Gaga pays a visit) and not with Appelbaum on stage harassing Egyptian bureaucrats, but back in a little room in Norfolk, inside Julian Assange’s gaze. He looks into the camera: “Perhaps I have a God complex,” he says, and laughs.