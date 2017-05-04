With the possible exception of the infamous kegger at which he first drew up plans to destroy America’s social safety net, Speaker Paul Ryan has never been so animated as he was on Thursday, just before House Republicans narrowly voted to repeal Obamacare. He was hoarse as he shouted and stabbed the air with his finger, declaring how proud he was to take away health care from millions of people.

Republicans in Washington, D.C., are jubilant. The Hill reported that Republican leadership was blasting the theme music from Rocky before the vote. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy read quotes from General Patton, while Arizona Republican Martha McSally shouted, “Let’s get this fucking thing done!” President Donald Trump held a boisterous press conference in the Rose Garden, where he declared an “unbelievable victory.” Crates of Bud Light rolled into the Capitol.

They are rolling cases of beer into Capitol and coming to the White House afterwards for a celebration. Kind of remarkable. So far to go. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 4, 2017

No one needed a victory as much as Ryan and Trump, who were both badly embarrassed after their previous attempt at passing the American Health Care Act crashed and burned. Ryan needed to assert himself as speaker—to prove that he was capable of whipping votes and passing legislation. And Trump needed to prove that he’s capable of accomplishing something—in the first 106 days of his administration, he has often seemed like a lame duck.

House Republicans have effected a massive transfer of wealth from the poor and middle class to the very wealthy—consistent with the only economic principle the GOP seems to believe in. But Ryan, Trump, and the House supported this cynical monstrosity of a bill out of a twisted political logic. They were damned if they didn’t pass an Obamacare repeal, because they had promised their base and their super-wealthy backers that they would do so. And they were damned if they did, because this bill is awful: If enacted, it will likely result in millions of largely sick and poor people being kicked off their health insurance, while driving up health care costs for almost everyone else.