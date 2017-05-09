A lot of the movie is funny, because it is absurd. The funeral speaker/Dada scene is especially good. We open on children playing in a wood. They run to join a funeral procession, which is mournfully led by reed and brass instruments. The grieving woman steps up to a lectern at the graveside. She could be the widow. She looks rich. Her voice catches and she begins to cry as she bellows that she wants to shit in different colors, speaking the words of Tristan Tzara in his Manifesto of Monsieur Aa the Antiphilosopher (1920).

Julian Rosefeldt met Blanchett through a mutual friend, and their collaboration sprang up quickly. Rosefeldt had stumbled over “two manifestos by the French Futurist poet and choreographer Valentine de Saint-Point and was immediately set on fire.” In his director’s statement, he writes that he “read the artist’s manifesto firstly as an expression of defiant youth, then as literature, then as poetry—so to say, Sturm und Drang remastered.”

Art as remastering is an interesting proposition, especially in its technological language. It also prompts the question whether a gallery installation—Manifesto originally consisted of multiple screens hanging from a ceiling—can be “remastered” into a feature film without compromising the original. Indeed, Manifesto contains an extreme multiplicity of medium, since it draws upon text, film, performance, costuming, fine art. It also treats art history as a medium itself, even as a kind of political history. After all, so many manifestos are written in the face of an enemy.



Art manifestos have always been notable for their “utopian energy,” as Rosefeldt notes. In his director’s statement, however, Rosefeldt makes the odd claim that his work is an intervention:

…in a time where neo-nationalist, racist and populist tendencies in politics and media threaten again democracies all over the world and challenge us to defend our allegedly achieved values of tolerance and respect, Manifesto becomes a clarion call for action.

In fact, Manifesto presents 13 contradictory treatises, performed by a broker, a mother, a manager, a woman at a funeral, an eyelinered punk, a choreographer, a teacher, a factory worker, a newsreader, a reporter, a puppeteer, a scientist, and a homeless man. They do not form a coherent bloc, nor does the film seem to evangelize for any position in particular, apart from a general approval of vehemence.