For Up Front this month, managing editor Laura Reston in “How Russia Weaponizes Fake News” provides insight into Russia’s use of hackers, state media outlets, Twitter bots, and bloggers to produce fake news stories that benefit Russian goals. Bryce Covert describes how the self-proclaimed “greatest jobs producer” has instead done the opposite, starting with the government workforce. Shannon Stirone in “The New Star Wars” comments on the Trump administration’s focus on militarizing space. Rounding out Up Front is newly appointed staff writer Clio Chang on minimum wage laws and the measures Republicans have taken to roll back local measures to raise it.

Columns this month features Michael Tomasky arguing that the biggest problem between elite liberals and middle America is our isolation from one another. On education, Diane Ravitch makes a case for why the Democrats really carved the path towards privatizing the US school system, calling for the party to return to their mission to improve public education.

[REVIEW]

The Review section opens with Jeff Sharlet’s “Pew Research,” an examination of Frances Fitzgerald’s new book The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America. Though the book’s intent it to “write a history of white evangelical politics,” as Sharlet comments it leaves out many elements (including notable figures and black history) that “might have helped readers understand how the evangelical surge for Trump, a philandering celebrity businessman, fits into the longer history” of American politics.

Praised for Men Explain Things to Me, Rebecca Solnit returns with a new collection of essays that “deal with the subject of women in the public sphere,” writes Charlotte Shane in “Woman’s March.” Detailing Solnit’s background and work leading up to her upcoming release, Shane profiles the prolific feminist writer.

Also featured in Review is Sarah Marshall on Veep and the show’s approach to life after an election by the losing candidate. Adam Gaffney discusses the book Teeth and the social and economic implications associated with dental inequality. Examining a new autobiography on F. Scott Fitzgerald, Sam Tanenhaus describes how the influential author was a chronicler of his time, reflecting ideas from some of the greatest theorists of the period within his work. Rachel Riederer reviews a new seasteading manifesto and why the movement is appealing to libertarians like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Adrienne Raphel contributed this month’s poem, “Boardwalk Block.” Backstory features an image by photographer Michelle Shu.

On the podcasts this week: On Primary Concerns, senior editor and host Brian Beutler is joined by Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy for a discussion on health care, gun safety, and foreign policy. On the last episode of Grierson & Leitch, film critics Tim Grierson and Will Leitch explore Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.

The June issue of the New Republic hits newsstands Thursday, May 11th.

For additional information, please contact Steph Leke sleke@tnr.com

###