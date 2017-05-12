Given the various statements from the administration, we were expecting to find ourselves with leadership that would be from something else, not necessarily independent parties. And we didn’t see ourselves as wanting to start over again, and we didn’t trust the new people that were coming in, because obviously the EPA is removing our leadership because they don’t trust them.

Devil’s advocate here: Doesn’t your resignation open up more positions for untrustworthy people?

That’s certainly possible. But we also saw no reason to assume we were going to be renewed. Our terms are all up. If our leaders had already been removed, we thought we might be removed as well. And we wanted to register a protest in a way that would be a little more obvious than simply the removal of all of us simultaneously and unceremoniously.

Are you generally a political person? Do you identify with any particular political party?

I am running at the moment for Borough Council in the Borough I live in, and I am running on the Democratic ticket. So that is one way of characterizing where I am and what I am politically. But that has never played a role in my time at EPA. I have absolutely no idea what the political affiliations are of any of my colleagues. That’s not something we’ve ever discussed. We were committed to doing a particular kind of a job.

How did your work at EPA help regular human beings? In other words, why should regular people care that you’re not in this position anymore?

Our job was to ensure greater efficiency and effectiveness in the kinds of work the EPA’s Office of Research and Development was doing. Our function was to make their work, for lack of better term, more cost-effective for the government.



The work ORD was doing included research that establishes safe limits for certain kind of toxins, in air, water or soil. And that research might influence regulations. And part of my background is in reclaiming brownfield, Superfunds, and contaminated sites. So I was helping EPA figure out how to better provide information for those supervising cleanups. What I’m doing is helping EPA to figure out the most cost-effective ways of cleaning up damage. I see us as helping our fellow Americans by making EPA’s work most cost-effective.

Did your decision to resign have more to do with Trump or Scott Pruitt? Was it motivated by one of them, both of them, or one more than the other?

Our reaction I think is neatly summarized in the last paragraph of the letter, which makes reference to the proposed 40 percent cut in ORD’s budget. I can’t tell you how much of that cut came from Trump, or from Pruitt, but that’s what we were reacting to in large measure. That, and the removal of our leadership.

What is your outlook for the future of science-based policy at EPA?



I’m worried about it. If we don’t have good science behind what we’re doing, we’re either regulating inadequately, or regulating excessively. All of that science we were doing was focused on regulating effectively, and by that I mean efficiently. You don’t want to clean up more than you have to, and you don’t want to clean up not enough. That was the dilemma this entire ORD was focused on. And I believe that certainly that 40 percent cut jeopardizes that mission.

Do you believe that more people will be publicly resigning in the near future?

I don’t know. I have no way of knowing. But I hope others will resign as we did.