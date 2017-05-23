On Monday, the Supreme Court held that two gerrymanders passed by the North Carolina legislature were unconstitutional. All eight justices to hear the case—which was heard before Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the Court—agreed that one of the majority-minority districts in question, District 1, was a gerrymander based on race and hence unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment. With respect to District 12, however, the Court was divided 5-3. The swing vote, joining the Court’s four Democratic nominees, might seem surprising: Justice Clarence Thomas. And yet his vote was in keeping with his longstanding, idiosyncratic approach to cases involving race.

This vote, despite what some liberals might hope, is not a sign that Thomas is becoming more moderate. Referring to the leftward “evolution” of some Republican nominees, like Harry Blackmun, Thomas would tell his clerks, “I ain’t evolving.” No justice’s jurisprudence remains entirely static, of course, but in broad ideological terms Thomas hasn’t evolved, and won’t. His views on race and the Constitution are ultimately conservative ones—but they’re conservative in a distinctive way.

In part because he rarely speaks at oral argument, there was a common perception that Thomas is just a clone of the late Antonin Scalia. This assumption—which, in some cases, carried the odor of racist condescension—is profoundly wrong. “What [Thomas] has done on the Court,” wrote Mark Tushnet, now a professor at Harvard Law School, in his 2005 book A Court Divided, “is certainly more interesting and more distinctive than what Scalia has done and, I think, has a greater chance of making an enduring contribution to constitutional law.” Thomas and the recently retired Justice John Paul Stevens are the two most idiosyncratic Supreme Court justices of the last 40 years, the most likely to stake out a unique position on a particular issue.

Thomas’s approach is particularly visible in cases involving race. Typical Republican nominees like Chief Justice John Roberts and Antonin Scalia combine a belief in formal colorblindness with the view that racism is no longer a major problem in American society. This willful optimism reached the point of self-parody with Roberts’s 2013 opinion gutting a section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of discrimination to get approval from federal authorities for any changes to election law. Roberts held that because the Voting Rights Act had been so effective in addressing race discrimination in voting, Congress no longer had the power to enact its most important enforcement mechanism.