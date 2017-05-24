Less than four months into his presidency, calls for impeachment have become deafening.

The i-word may fire up the party’s already frothing base, which is clamoring for action and taking to the streets and social media to demand that Trump be confronted as aggressively as possible. And after all, Nate Silver did suggest that Trump has an eye-popping 50 percent probability of not finishing his first term. But the task for Democrats is to persuade enough Republicans to switch sides, while keeping their base activated and involved. “I think it’s highly premature to begin talking about impeachment,” Bill Galston of the Brookings Institute told me. “The factual predicate has not been raised, and I think that it would be very, very difficult to defend that position beyond the most energized portion of the Democratic base.”

The most effective midterm campaign might be the more traditional one: characterize the election as a referendum on what has been accomplished during the president’s first two years. “If you want to try to flip seats and produce shifts in areas where you didn’t do so well in 2016, you wouldn’t look at 2016 and say, ‘The lesson here is to talk more about how bad Trump is,’” says Ruy Teixeira of the Center for American Progress (CAP). “Maybe the lesson is you need to talk more about what’s wrong with what Trump proposes to do or has done.”

So far, Democrats appear to be hewing to that line. Trump has arguably already admitted to obstructing justice by telling NBC’s Lester Holt that he fired former FBI Director James Comey because he wanted to undercut the FBI’s investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia. Since then, there have been a number of troubling reports that Trump tried to interfere with the investigation in other ways. But Democrats have been cautious not to go too far out on a limb. “On the issue of impeachment, I am doing my homework,” Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii said at a recent town hall.

The few Democrats who have called for Trump’s impeachment are, for the most part, back-benchers with little power. The party’s leadership has stayed quiet, neither fanning the flames nor attempting to quell their base. They have vociferously criticized Trump while stopping just short of impeachment. At last week’s CAP-sponsored Ideas Conference, only Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California explicitly called for Trump’s removal from office.

The question facing Democrats is similar to the dilemma faced by the Clinton campaign in 2016: Do you try to make an inspiring, big-picture policy argument, or do you focus your campaign on the fact that Trump is a nut? The Clinton campaign focused on the latter, a decision that certainly played a role in her loss. The difference is that Democrats now have a wealth of material to work from: Trump’s disastrous health care bill, as well as budget and tax proposals that would favor the interests of the extremely wealthy over everyone else.