Axios’ Jonathan Swan reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump, after months of waffling, had decided to withdraw the United States from the historic Paris climate agreement. The revelation, based on two anonymous sources “with direct knowledge of the decision,” was tempered later in the day by other news organizations. The New York Times reported that, while Trump is “expected” to withdraw from the agreement, he had not made his final decision. Bloomberg’s reporters echoed that sentiment, as did Trump himself, who tweeted:

I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Still, all signs point an imminent withdrawal from the landmark, 197-nation accord that many consider one of President Barack Obama’s greatest foreign policy successes. “Pulling out of Paris,” Swan declared, “is the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama’s climate legacy.” Many reporters, environmentalists, and Democratic politicians seemed to agree; the hyperbolic reaction to Swan’s report suggested that, with this single decision, Trump would doom the planet:



Abandoning the #ParisAgreement would be catastrophic for our planet, for ourselves, and for our kids. https://t.co/DGWMPX497K — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 31, 2017

Reading the news about Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement pic.twitter.com/jldBGzIC9D — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 31, 2017

But pulling out of Paris is not “the biggest thing Trump could do to unravel Obama’s climate legacy.” That honor would probably go to unraveling the endangerment finding, which is just one of many ways Trump can unravel Obama’s climate legacy regardless of the Paris agreement. As climate policy analyst Oliver Geden told the Washington Post this week, Trump and his advisers have “already said they won’t do anything substantial on climate policy, and that’s what matters.” Trump has already started the process of rolling back Obama’s regulations to limit carbon emissions; kickstarted production of more fossil fuels like oil and coal; and appointed climate deniers to the key environmental positions in his cabinet. Paris agreement or not, climate-change denial is official administration policy.

There are countless reasons that America should keep its Paris commitments, which is why the deal supported by the environmental, business, military, and foreign-policy establishments. Under Paris, 21 percent of the total emissions cuts by the year 2030 are supposed to come from the U.S. But the U.S. was never going to meet that non-binding goal under Trump. And if Trump did decide to remain, it could make for a weaker overall agreement because he would attempt to lower emissions reductions requirements for the U.S., which could inspire other major polluters to do the same.