Learning Survival Skills from Hulu’s Harlots

Loosely based on novelist and historian Hallie Rubenhold’s The Covent Garden Ladies, and created by Alison Newman and Moira Buffini, Harlots is set in 1763 London. “London is booming,” the pilot episode’s opening titles tell us, by way of an introduction to this world, “and one in five women makes a living selling sex.” Through all the intrigue, violence, and romance that unfolds in the following eight-episode season, we are never allowed to forget that these two facts are inextricably linked. “This city is made of our flesh,” Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton) says at the close of the series’ dizzying pilot. “Every beam. Every brick. We’ll have our piece of it.”

Margaret knows, as Michael Corleone does, that gaining dominance means speaking softly and remaining inscrutable.

Like most soaps—and Harlots is, from the beginning, a lovingly researched, beautifully filmed, and superbly acted soap opera—Harlots has no single protagonist, but if anyone could be said to carry it, it is Samantha Morton. As Margaret Wells, a brothel madam who describes herself as having “clawed my way up in the world,” Morton’s performance is at times reminiscent of nothing more than Al Pacino’s in The Godfather trilogy. Margaret knows, as Michael Corleone does, that gaining dominance of a situation means speaking softly and remaining inscrutable. In the moments when she is freed from tense negotiation and confrontation, Margaret comes across as someone struggling to access a full range of emotions—including mercy and love—while surviving a world where everything comes down, in the end, to dominance and submission. As Margaret, Morton’s expressions shift from closed-off defiance to childlike vulnerability, and then back again, in an instant. She is recognizable, from her first scene, as someone whose life has never involved easy choices. For Margaret power and money are not glittering dreams, but grimy necessities.

We learn that Margaret became a “harlot”—her preferred period term for sex worker—when she was ten years old, after her mother sold her to Lydia Quigley (Leslie Manville) for a pair of shoes. Mistress Quigley is an upscale brothel owner who prides herself on all her girls being ladies (“So, you will teach my cunny French?” a new hire remarks), and whose business Margaret is now determined to undermine. When we first meet Margaret, she is also preparing to introduce her younger daughter, Lucy (Eloise Smyth), to the business. Margaret’s older daughter, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay), is already established enough as a harlot to have found her own keeper—a nobleman who houses her, showers her with gifts and a generous cash allowance, pays off her gambling debts, keeps her safe from poverty, and rapes her whenever he feels like it.

Every episode of Harlots depicts playful, pleasurable, and empowering sex, and every episode of Harlots depicts sexual assault. From the beginning, it refuses to take a pro or con position about sex work: that it frees women, that it abuses them; that it shows them their power, that it robs them of their power; that it is good, that it is evil. In Harlots, sex work is simply a necessity, and the real hope of class mobility that it offers is hard to brush aside, even centuries later.

If period dramas concerned with the lives of kings and presidents show us a historical tapestry, then Harlots shows us its knotty reverse-side.

“Sex work” is a term that has gained traction, in our world, as a way to legitimize the world’s oldest profession—the theory being that to call something “sex work” rather than “prostitution” shows that its practitioner is a necessary member of society, and that they are worthy of legal protection and social acceptance because they contribute to an economy by performing an essential labor. Being a sex worker, the reasoning goes, is no different from being a factory worker—and, as some have also contended, no more exploitative. It’s a persuasive argument in a society that regards an individual’s ability to contribute to an economy as crucial to the question of whether they deserve not just respect, but the basic expectation of safety. By lobbying for recognition as a capitalist endeavor, however, sex work doesn’t prove itself to be intrinsically empowering, or innocuous, or safe. It merely proves itself to be profitable.