Trump’s Cowardly New Form of Climate-Change Denial

But in a way, it makes sense why the Trump administration has now settled on the tactic of avoidance. If the Trump administration admitted the president’s true beliefs, he would be widely accused of using pseudoscience and conspiracy theories to guide major foreign policy decisions. And if the administration said Trump does believe climate change is real, that would not only anger Trump’s base—which he sought to appease by pulling out of the Paris agreement—but also violate Republican Party orthodoxy. Publicly admitting climate change is real would also require Trump to propose an alternative solution to Paris, one that Trump neither has nor intends to create.

Avoidance, on the other hand, could have a strategic purpose. Sander van der Linden, a researcher for Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, said, “Creating ambiguity and speculation around his personal views (by remaining silent) creates doubt in the public consciousness about what he does or does not believe in, and as such, may give credence to the notion that his decision to pull out of the Paris agreement is independent of his personal views.” Administration officials are indeed trying to make it seem like Trump’s decision to pull out of Paris has nothing to do with his personal views of climate change, and that instead it’s about protecting American jobs and negotiating a better deal for the country. That’s why they keep telling reporters to stay “on topic” when asked about Trump’s position.

No matter what Trump or his advisers say, his personal beliefs on climate change influenced his decision. How could they not? Trump also consulted with climate-change deniers like Steve Bannon, Scott Pruitt, and Mitch McConnell. Are we to believe they never discussed their shared belief that the Paris agreement attempts to solve a crisis that doesn’t exist? More likely, Trump and his aides are afraid of the reaction they’ll get if they admit they used fake news to make a decision that could impact the entire world. But they lack the courage to do so, which makes them cowards.