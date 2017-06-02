Trump’s Cowardly New Form of Climate-Change Denial

At about the same time, on a call with reporters, a senior White House official said he had “not talked to the president” about his personal beliefs on climate change. He then made a similar argument as Pruitt’s, saying the question about Trump’s beliefs was not “on topic.”



And finally, on Friday afternoon, senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway would only say Trump believes in “a clean environment.” Pressed three times, Conway didn’t budge. “You should ask him that,” she said. “I hope you have your chance.”

To be sure, no one actually needs to ask Trump this question anymore. He has openly (and falsely) denied climate science multiple times. He did this both before his presidential campaign and on the campaign trail—although on the campaign trail, he periodically denied that he ever called it hoax, which is a lie.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

But even after Trump was elected, then-incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus confirmed that Trump doesn’t accept the fact that humanity is threatened by the impacts of global warming. “He has his default position, which is that most of it is a bunch of bunk,” Priebus said.



But in a way, it makes sense why the Trump administration has now settled on the tactic of avoidance. If the Trump administration admitted the president’s true beliefs, he would be widely accused of using pseudoscience and conspiracy theories to guide major foreign policy decisions. And if the administration said Trump does believe climate change is real, that would not only anger Trump’s base—which he sought to appease by pulling out of the Paris agreement—but also violate Republican Party orthodoxy. Publicly admitting climate change is real would also require Trump to propose an alternative solution to Paris, one that Trump neither has nor intends to create.