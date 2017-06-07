Congress’ Bipartisan Climate Club Doesn’t Agree on Much

Seven years later, a handful of congressional Republicans have dared to cross to Satan’s side as members of the House of Representatives’ Climate Solutions Caucus, which in its second year has 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats. In joining, all have publicly declared that they’re concerned about human-caused global warming and want to be part of the solution. “This is the first time we’ve seen anything like this in Congress,” said Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat who co-founded the caucus in 2016 with his Republican colleague Carlos Curbelo. “I think it’s a pretty big deal.”

Bipartisanship on the climate front is sorely needed. According to a ThinkProgress analysis, there are 180 climate-science deniers in Congress—more than 59 percent of the House GOP caucus, and 73 percent of Senate Republicans. With the GOP in control of Congress, federal action on climate change is impossible without a significant minority of Republicans.

But as the past week revealed, there are limits to how far even climate-friendly Republicans will go on the issue. Nearly all of the 20 GOP members of the caucus refused to take President Donald Trump to task for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. Tom Reed and Claudia Tenney, both from New York, said they supported Trump’s decision. Three members—Mike Gallagher, Dave Reichert, and Mark Amodei—issued no response at all. And though the rest generally opposed Trump’s decision, nearly all had some kind of caveat. Peter King, for instance, said the agreement would have “cost American jobs.” Elise Stefanik said President Barack Obama “should not have entered into the agreement without consulting Congress.”