Trump’s Staff Is in Denial, But World Leaders Aren’t

Sadiq Khan has spoken for London and our country in standing up to hate. That is how we stop terrorists winning, not by promoting division. https://t.co/qPtJBaPobI — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 5, 2017

Yet as Trump’s tweets were roiling British politics, the president’s own surrogates argued on Monday that the press was making too much of his words. White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway told the Today show that there is “this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what he does as president.” Sebastian Gorka, a senior White House national security official, said on CNN that Trump’s tweets were “social media” and “not policy.” In her press briefing, principal deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the contradictory argument that Trump’s tweets were both an important megaphone for reaching the general public and something the media was paying too much attention to. “[Trump’s tweets] matter in the sense that it gives him a communications tool, again that isn’t filtered through media bias,” Sanders argued. “But at the same time I do think that the media obsesses over every period, dot.”



There’s a reality gap between the White House and the rest of the world. Those around Trump are in apparent denial about his words, which they either try to downplay or translate into more reasonable terms. This goes well beyond tweets. Trump has called climate change a “hoax,” and this past weekend he reportedly justified pulling out of the Paris agreement by saying, as Politico paraphrased it, “they can’t even get the weather report right, so how come they think they can get that right?” And yet, that same day, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said on CNN, “President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation.” Trump also blindsided his foreign policy team in his speech to NATO leaders last month when he left out language, which had been cleared by National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster, reaffirming America’s support of the mutual defense commitment at the heart of the alliance. Nonetheless, two days later, McMaster assured the press that “of course” Trump supports it.

Instead of acting as surrogates for the real Trump, administration officials are engaged in a massive charade to pretend that the president is a much more moderate and stable leader than he is. Talking Points Memo Editor Josh Marshall observed on Monday, “What is notable is that we are seeing in real time a White House and an administration trying to force a distinction between what a notional ‘President Trump’ has set as policy (usually meaning the policies key advisers have articulated) and the actual person Donald Trump who we see on Twitter and occasionally in unscripted press settings saying and doing things that often totally contradict his own policies.”