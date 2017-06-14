The Russia Scandal Is Distracting Democrats From Trumpcare

This, undoubtedly, is why Republican senators have decided to keep their own bill secret—to deprive the media of details, and thus deprive the public of fuel for outrage. By all appearances, their strategy is working.

Why activists are so worried about flagging coverage of health bill. Big spike b4 1st vote, then again post-House passage. Now: nothing pic.twitter.com/GYmj8wDyHv — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 12, 2017

When left defeated Ryancare in March, House offices were getting 100s of calls a week



That # down 2 only a few dozen/week, per Hill sources — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 13, 2017

Gillibrand and Murphy’s rhetoric notwithstanding, Democrats in the Senate seem to be treating healthcare as a secondary concern. A top Senate aide told Stein that “not going nuclear on AHCA also allows them to hammer out bipartisan Russian sanctions deal.” From a parliamentary point of view, this is a defensible position. The Democrats have few cards to play; they can’t filibuster the legislation, but they can hold a vote-a-rama. They might want to wait for a later emergency to grind the Senate to a halt. Also, “going nuclear” might make more sense once the details of the bill are public, giving the Democrats a more specific enemy to rally against.

Still, whatever the logic behind the Democrats’ strategy, some activists are starting to panic, believing that the fight is being lost due to complacency and disengagement. “There’s no shortage of passionate opposition to Trumpcare, but there’s a profound shortage of awareness that the beast is back,” Ben Wikler, Move On’s Washington director, told the New Republic’s Graham Vyse. “Big chunks of the American public have been lulled into a dangerous belief that Trumpcare is not going anywhere. The fact is, we’re in a code-red emergency.” Stopping the Senate’s health care bill will require massive mobilization, he said. “A biblical flood of phone calls is necessary but not sufficient to stop Trumpcare. At this point, for Republican senators to vote against the bill they would have to feel like supporting it is an existential threat to their political careers, and that means surround-sound, defending resistance. It means phones ringing off the hook. Emails being jammed. Protesters shouting at them when they go to the grocery store.”

The ubiquitous Russia story is a barrier to this type of political mobilization. For all the attention the scandal deserves, it is also, from the point of view of resisting the Trump agenda, counterproductive and politically demobilizing. The Russia story is high political theater, with senators grilling top government officials and damaging information leaking almost daily from the White House and law enforcement agencies. There’s very little room in this drama for activists. At best, if the Senate or some other branch of the government is seen as failing to do its duties, protestors might play a role in raising a stink. But on the whole, the Russia investigation is one where the system proceeds according to its own rules, while the public looks on.

The battle over health care, by contrast, requires enflaming mass passions. Democrats and activists were able to do so earlier this year, mobilizing voters to attend town halls and call their congressional representatives. But as the Republicans started working in secret and the Russia story started dominating the news, it’s been hard to sustain the needed level of outrage. While there have been massive rallies over the last few months focused on women, climate change, immigrants, and impeachment, attempts to organize large marches around healthcare have fizzled.

Which brings us back to the question: What is the goal of the Resistance? If the goal is to defeat Trump, then it makes sense to a focus on finding an impeachable offense. If the goal is to defeat Trumpism, the battle should focus on dislodging Trump’s ideological allies, like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, from power. And if the goal is to fight the Republican Party, then the highest priority has to be issues like health care, where the divide between the Democrats and the GOP is stark. If the Republican health care bill becomes law, Democrats must take some of the blame. They are too narrowly focused on opposing Trump—on trying to take him down over Russia—rather than opposing the policies he’s pursuing, which couldn’t get anywhere without the Republican Party.