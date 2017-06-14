The Russia Scandal Is Distracting Democrats From Trumpcare

Democrats, caught flat-footed, are now playing catch-up to make the public aware of what the Republicans are attempting. But the uneven attention to the Russia story and health care reform also raises a crucial question for the left: What is the goal of the Resistance? Is it to defeat Trump, Trumpism, or the Republican Party?

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the anti-Trump, as stealthily effective as the president is noisily ineffective. McConnell uses backroom deals and parliamentary maneuvering to achieve his goals, whether it was obstructing President Barack Obama’s agenda or advancing Republican policies now. He’s also rhetorically sly. Last month, he told Bloomberg TV, “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulations, tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare.” Even then, McConnell probably knew that such drama would prove useful. Now, he’s on the verge of one of his biggest legislative heists yet: passing some version of Obamacare repeal in the Senate, a task that many pundits dismissed as all about impossible a few weeks ago. McConnell has been negotiating over the bill in secret, with plans to push it through as quickly as possible before the July break, because he knows how broadly unpopular the House’s American Health Care Act is.

Such covert legislating poses a problem for Democrats in defending Obamacare: Their most potent weapon against Trump is outrage, which has fueled massive protests since inauguration, but it’s difficult to get the public worked up over deals cut in the dark. Democratic senators are certainly trying, though. “While people watched the Sessions hearing, Senate Republicans worked behind closed doors to pass a disastrous secret health care bill,” New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted on Tuesday. Her Connecticut colleague Chris Murphy told Politico that Republicans are “hoping that the Russia scandal drowns out the fact they’re ready to steal health care from 23 million Americans to give a tax cut to their wealthy friends.”