Do the Democrats Know How to Win Anymore?

In Dean’s view, the DCCC and the DNC should leave candidate recruitment to people outside of Washington, support activist groups, and reengage millennials. “The activist base will support some moderate Democrats in the appropriate districts,” he stressed. “We have to trust these people.” If Democrats follow this approach, Dean is incredibly optimistic about their prospects. “I believe we’re going to take the Senate back in 2018 as well as the House, but we’re not going to do that if we start screwing around inside the Beltway thinking we know best,” he said. “Washington does not understand what’s going on in the rest of the country, and if they did Donald Trump wouldn’t be president of the United States.”

Dean and others progressives also reject the idea that the DCCC’s strategy made the difference in 2006. Markos Moulitsas, founder and publisher of the progressive blog Daily Kos, told me, “We won in 2006 because George W. Bush had worn out out his welcome.” Moulitsas argues that voters were primed to oppose Republicans “no matter what warm body Democrats had thrown into a district,” and there’s a temptation to “way overplay the quality of a candidate in these wave scenarios.” Similarly, he said, “2018 will be a referendum on Trump, and the only thing that will matter for Democrats is having a ‘D’ next to their name. And given this year’s special election results, upward of 100 Republican-held seats could be in some level of play. We won’t win that many, for sure, but 40-60 isn’t out of the realm of possibility. And at that point, candidates aren’t winning based on their charming personalities and milquetoast politics. They are winning based on massive negative public sentiment.”

Moulitsas cautions Democrats not to depress the intensity of their base by softening their anti-Trump stance or trying to engineer candidates. “If the base sees Senate Democrats slowing the Senate to a standstill to kill TrumpCare, they will be more motivated to work hard for Democrats next year. That’s what riding the wave looks like,” he said. “That means not overthinking how some candidate fits in with a district (often based on past voting patterns, not aspirational future ones based on non-voting potential base voters in a district), but rather, taking actions, starting today, that will further rev up base intensity, priming them for next year’s vital elections.”

“In 2018, even more than in 2006, the public is furious with politics run for the benefit of billionaires.”

“Midterm elections are overwhelmingly about turning out the base,” Ben Wikler, Move On’s Washington director, told me. Like Moulitsas, he thinks the “unified Democratic message about the culture of corruption” was effective a decade ago, and “gains that Democrats made in 2006 were the result of progressive organizing that capitalized on the public’s rejection of George W. Bush and cronyism.” “That is not a run-corporate-friendly-centrists strategy,” Wikler emphasized. “Our sense is that in 2018, even more than in 2006, the public is furious with politics run for the benefit of billionaires.... Especially in this moment of populist resistance energy, we’re going to be best served by candidates who unite progressives and the disaffected with authenticity and vision people can believe in.”

Kelly insists that the DCCC “has done a number of new things this cycle that get us outside the supposed bubble and closer to the ground on these districts,” including hiring local organizers to work with activists on the ground. She said “there are definitely parallels” with 2006, “but I think we’re also doing things in brand new fresh ways that are unique to the environment we’re in.” She added, “We’re in a new frontier and the grassroots are some of the most powerful people in our politics right now.”

“I think our candidates will be able to walk and chew gum at the same time in terms of appealing to Democratic base voters who are critical to winning in swing districts while also appealing to independents and some moderate Republicans,” Kelly said. “To Rahm’s point, these are Republican districts. Our whole battlefield is Republican-leaning.” She added that the party’s base “is not really imposing a litmus test as far as I’ve seen.”

The question is whether winning on a Republican-leaning battlefield requires centrists. “I’m not going to prescribe a specific ideology that a candidate needs,” Kelly said, “but what we do absolutely care about is that a candidate fits the district. We really want authentic people that understand these communities. There’s no one-size-fits-all-approach to these districts. We absolutely reserve the right to get involved in these primaries where necessary.” That’s certainly similar to the DCCC’s rationale in 2006. John Lapp, the committee’s executive director then, told me “2006 was less about an ideological profile for candidates and more about recruiting non-traditional candidates in non-traditional places. Helping recruit and win with sheriffs, military veterans, and even high school football coaches in purple and ruby red Republican districts all across the country. We’re certainly doing that now in 2017, as well.”

Everyone seems to agree on recruiting non-traditional candidates. “Donald Trump led the way in showing how the nation’s populist sentiment is anti-politician,” Moulitsas said. “Democrats would be wise to run veterans, teachers, firemen, mothers, and other such non-traditional faces. Let’s skip the typical politician, and let’s run people that voters can better identify with.” In a memo released after Ossoff’s loss, DCCC chairman Ben Ray Luján wrote, “Let’s look outside of the traditional mold to keep recruiting local leaders, veterans, business owners, women, job-creators, and health professionals. Let’s take the time to find people who fit their districts, have compelling stories, and work hard to earn support from voters.”

Where there’s likely to be debate, of course, is when these non-traditional candidates depart from progressive policies. In 2006, Bendavid said, “A lot of the people with military, police, and athletic backgrounds also were not down-the-line liberals.” Similarly, Luján’s memo argues that “the road back to a Democratic House majority ... necessitates fielding strong candidates with diverse profiles that fit unique Republican-leaning districts. It demands that we continue embracing a big tent mentality.”

“We’ve got an embarrassment of riches. Folks are coming out of the woodwork to run for Congress.”

The Democratic Party’s strategy aside, there’s already a sense that the grassroots are shaping the landscape more today than they did in 2006. Democrats are “busy sorting through potential candidates, who in some cases number more than a dozen interested prospects for a single district,” according to Politico. “The DCCC has been succeeding much earlier than usual in landing strong recruits.” “Democrats were largely demoralized after the 2004 election,” Lapp told me. “It took a real leap of faith for Democrats to believe again, particularly in these purple and red districts. We were desperate to have people run. That’s very different from 2017, where we’ve got an embarrassment of riches. Folks are coming out of the woodwork to run for Congress—all on their own.”

The Democratic Party will certainly play a major role in these races, as its various arms decide which candidates to allocate resources to and fundraise for. But it’s not clear that the DCCC, for instance, wields the same king-making power that it did under Emanuel. If the grassroots is indeed much stronger today than in 2006, they may well have the power to set the party on new, leftward course, just as Sanders’s movement nearly did last year. As Lapp said, “It is up to Democratic primary voters to sort out who they prefer—pitchfork-wielding progressives or more moderate-minded candidates.”