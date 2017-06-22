Do the Democrats Know How to Win Anymore?

5. Rahm Emanuel chose people who would not defund the war, would not stand up to Bush, and would work with corporate lobbyists. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 12, 2017

Meredith Kelly, communications director at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, says Ossoff didn’t have trouble courting progressives. “His base was there,” she told me on Wednesday. “I would argue there’s no evidence he had a problem on the progressive side.” Nor does she see evidence he should have been more overtly anti-Trump. “This is a district where Trump still is not underwater the way he is nationwide,” Kelly said. “This is a place where Trump was still 50-50 in terms of approval.” Ultimately, she told me, “There are going to be a lot of opinions. I don’t think anyone knows for sure why Jon Ossoff lost other than this district is really hard and he ran out of Democrats and independents to support him.”

Politico reported last month that national Democrats were consulting Emanuel on how to replicate his strategy for 2018: “Democrats believe President Donald Trump has already given them enough to make the ‘cronyism, corruption and incompetence’ argument they employed in 2006 — when [House Minority Leader Nancy] Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid first implored voters to ‘drain the swamp’ in Washington.” It’s hard to imagine any Democrat quibbling with that message—at least as part of their midterm argument—or objecting to the type of early and aggressive fundraising Emanuel employed in 2006. He relentlessly tied rank-and-file Republicans to President George W. Bush, and there’s no doubt Democrats should soil every GOP candidate with Trump’s disastrous agenda. (To be sure, Emanuel is also stressing that Democrats need their own positive agenda to compliment their negative messaging—another popular conclusion drawn from Tuesday’s results.)



Yet as much as 2006 was a historic victory for Democrats, Emanuel’s strategy prompted intra-party divisions—debates that remain relevant to the future of the party today. Wall Street Journal editor Naftali Bendavid covered the campaign for The Chicago Tribune and authored The Thumpin’: How Rahm Emanuel and the Democrats Learned to Be Ruthless and Ended the Republican Revolution. He told me, “There was also this huge debate going on, then as now, over whether you go with populist base-type candidates or recruit for the district,” which in 2006 meant running moderate and even conservative candidates. The debate then “was less economic populism, which seems to be part of the discussion now, but it had to do with gun control, abortion, and a certain degree of social conservatism,” Bendavid said. Victory in November didn’t resolve these arguments, either; some on the left argued they could have won bigger majorities with more progressive candidates.

