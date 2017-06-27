The Right’s War Against Liberal Democracy

I had never heard of him either! Ten years ago when I started the research that ultimately became this book, I was interested in learning how the case for vouchers—for breaking down the government monopoly on schooling, as it was put—was first made popular in response to Brown v. Board of Education. I started looking into what happened in Virginia, which was shutting down its schools to defy the federal courts and shift public monies to new, all-white private schools that were beyond the reach of the Supreme Court. When I discovered Milton Friedman had intervened in that debate with his 1955 manifesto for vouchers, and found that others were picking up that case and pushing it in Virginia, I thought, “Wow. What’s going on here?” He was talking about a free society, but was providing academic ammunition for Virginia’s most ardent segregationists and repressive political figures.

“This worldview does not recognize that private, economic power has a capacity to coerce.”

So, at first I was on the trail of Milton Friedman. But Buchanan kept appearing. He authored a very important 1959 report that he circulated to state legislatures, and ultimately published in newspapers to try and get the state to essentially privatize the public education system—before we had “privatize” as a verb. Then I discovered that he had won the Nobel prize and invented this new school of thought: the Virginia school of political economy, which focused on political actors and public life. And then someone alerted me to a footnote that argued that the Virginia school had played a more important and lasting role in Chile under Pinochet than the Chicago school.

I had those two data points and I started to become more and more interested in Buchanan. I moved to North Carolina in 2010 just as the Tea Party was winning the majority in the General Assembly. As I watched this program roll out, which was being advertised by the Koch affiliate here as a Big Bang approach to social change, I realized, “Oh my gosh, this is what Buchanan was talking about!” I was struggling through this obtuse theory while seeing it being rendered concrete in my own state. Then, after he died in 2013, I got into his archives and found out I wasn’t crazy. In fact, his ideas really were guiding so much of what we have been seeing unfold.