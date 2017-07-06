The GOP Needs Trump’s Tweets

In an age of hyper-polarized politics, hating President Donald Trump’s tweets has become one of the country’s few genuinely bipartisan pastimes. After Trump’s infamous tweet on July 1 about MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski, in which he wrote that he had seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift,” Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska wrote, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.” Senator Lindsey Graham had a similar message: “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.” In an interview with ABC’s Martha Raddatz, Ohio Governor John Kasich said, “It’s one of the few things that I think brought Republicans and Democrats together. … The coarseness is not acceptable.”

The Republican criticisms of Trump’s tweets hit the same themes over and over. They are beneath the “dignity of the office.” They damage America’s standing in the world. They are simply not civil, and thus have no place in respectable politics. For the most part, Americans agree: According to a Quinnipiac poll that dropped before the Brzezinski tweet, 61 percent of registered voters think he should delete his account. A Fox News poll released the same day found that only 13 percent of voters approve of his use of Twitter, while a hopeful 39 percent wish he would “be more cautious.” And this was before Trump tweeted a video of himself pummeling a man with CNN’s logo for a face.

But in fact it is the very incivility of Trump’s tweets that make them valuable to the GOP. It allows the party to take the moral high ground—a position that it has not earned through any of its own actions and policies. And while Republicans protest that Trump’s tweets are annoying diversions, diversions are what the Republicans need as they steadily trash other norms of American democracy.

Trump’s tweets allow someone like Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy to say this on Meet the Press: