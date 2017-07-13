New Republic August/September Issue: Trump’s Russian Laundromat

Based entirely on the extensive public record, the piece offers the most comprehensive overview of the deep debt that the president owes the Russian mafia. “The extent of Trump’s ties to the Russian mafia—and the degree to which he relied on them for his entire business model—is striking,” says Eric Bates, editor of the New Republic. “After reading this story, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the president continues to exhibit a deep loyalty to the world of shady Russian operatives who have invested vast sums in his properties.”

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“The Return of Monopoly” explores the rise of Amazon and how it has accelerated the demise of traditional retail outlets. Following Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods, Matt Stoller sheds light on how the government has allowed corporate giants to increasingly dominate the American economy over the past three decades. The resulting monopolization has driven down wages, decreased competition, and fueled the nation’s stark rise in income inequality. Laying out the Democratic Party’s long history of trust busting, Stoller shows how Louis Brandeis and the reformers of the Progressive era offer a blueprint for resurrecting and reimagining the party’s anti-monopoly platform.

How does a simple gesture of greeting result in a potential sentence of life in prison? In “The Handshake,” Matt Wolfe recounts how a brief encounter between Florida businessman Yousef Muslet’s and Christian retiree Hal Howard led to Muslet being arrested and charged with two felonies. In his gripping and surprising narrative, Wolfe highlights the religious and racial bias inherent in calls to “report suspicious activity,” and how media propaganda against certain groups can turn the smallest of gestures into a potential threat of terrorism.