New Republic August/September Issue: Trump’s Russian Laundromat

How does a simple gesture of greeting result in a potential sentence of life in prison? In “The Handshake,” Matt Wolfe recounts how a brief encounter between Florida businessman Yousef Muslet’s and Christian retiree Hal Howard led to Muslet being arrested and charged with two felonies. In his gripping and surprising narrative, Wolfe highlights the religious and racial bias inherent in calls to “report suspicious activity,” and how media propaganda against certain groups can turn the smallest of gestures into a potential threat of terrorism.

Scotland-based photographer Mathieu Willcocks’s photo essay “The Crossing” captures the deadly journey taken by refugees from Libya to Italy to escape war and conflict. For six months, Willcocks captured rescue missions aboard the Topaz Responder, a vessel tasked with patrolling the waters of the Libyan coastline. Highlighting the deadly conditions refugees must endure alongside images of those who have (and haven’t) survived the crossing, Willcocks’s photos “force us to confront the human toll of the refugee crisis.”

[UP FRONT & COLUMNS]

For Up Front, Colin H. Kahl examines Trump’s Iran policy in “Nuclear Summer.” The president’s hostility toward Iran, combined with his potential plans to pull the U.S. out of the nuclear deal Obama brokered, is increasing the likelihood of a violent clash with the Islamic Republic. In “Rich Man, Poor City,” Kim Phillips-Fein traces Trump’s budget proposal, which would slash billions of dollars in aid for poor Americans, to the fiscal crisis in NYC in the 1970s—a moment that seems to have deeply shaped Trump’s thinking. Zachary Roth in “The Real Voter Fraud” highlights how as Trump investigates “millions” of illegal votes, states across the country are rushing to enact new voter suppression laws. And in “It Takes A Pillage,” New Republic news editor Alex Shephard looks at how Trump is helping to revive the book publishing industry.

Bill McKibben and Bryce Covert contribute columns for our double-issue. In “The New Nation-States,” McKibben makes the case for why Trump’s climate policy is what will leave the most permanent mark on the world. Not only will it expedite the global warming process, it’ll reshape the political landscape leading to the rise in nation-states coordinating their own climate agreements with other parts of the world. Covert presents a case for why Democrats need to adjust their economic messaging and make the federal jobs guarantee a central part of their platform in “Back to Work.” “If Democrats want to win elections, they should imbue Trump’s empty rhetoric with a real promise: a good job for every American who wants one.”

[REVIEW]

With populist movements gaining momentum throughout Europe, Yascha Mounk’s “European Disunion” sheds light on the growing shift in the belief that “democratic consolidation” is the governmental standard. With a slew of recent books addressing the rise in populism (especially in Europe), what it is, and why people should pay attention to this growing movement around the world, Mounk highlights why what we really need now is a way to defend democracy against it.