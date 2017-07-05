C’s haunting mostly takes the form of standing around. Is that Affleck under the bedsheet, or a coat rack? It’s often impossible to say. Did Affleck use up his store of dolorous winces in Manchester by the Sea? In Ghost Story, he is an absent presence; the ghost might as well be saying “I’m still here.” As Lowery lingers on the black eyes of the bedsheet, they pack nearly as much pathos as Affleck on a good day, though perhaps not enough to win Affleck (if he’s under there) another Oscar. (Eddie Redmayne did, however, win Best Actor for a performance as Stephen Hawking that largely consisted of blinking.)

Is all this silent stillness spooky or silly? A little of both: The spookiness leans heavily on the score’s crashing organs and jarring strings, and some of the silliness isn’t unintentional. C stands at the window looking at the house next door. There, in the window, he sees another ghost, this one a little shorter and wearing a floral-print bedsheet. Subtitles show that they can speak to each other across the yard. The ghost next door says it’s waiting for someone but has forgotten who.

After the densely plotted Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Lowery, who’s 36 years old, wrote and directed Pete’s Dragon for Disney, and A Ghost Story blends the latter’s magic with the former’s tragedy, mostly leaving out the action. Lowery edited the moody, metaphysical mystery Upstream Color in 2013, and this year he co-wrote the screenplay for Alexandre Moors’s adaptation of the Iraq War novel The Yellow Birds. His next project is a remake of Peter Pan. He veers with ease between the multiplex and the art house, mixing whimsy and melancholy—not always the happiest of bedfellows. The title of A Ghost Story is a statement of point of view: We can see the ghost, but we can’t see much the ghost doesn’t see, so we end up seeing a lot of the silent, often-empty house. A classic ghost story like The Turn of the Screw takes up the point of view of the spooked and tends to leave the reality of the ghost, and the sanity of the one seeing ghosts, an open question. Not so here.

Before C dies, we see C and M as comfortable rural bohemians, less twangy and less desperate than the Texans Affleck and Mara played in Ain’t Them Bodies Saints. Their house is cozy and tastefully decorated, though the exterior is peeling and could use a paint job. C is a musician, and M wants to move out of the house. It doesn’t seem that she wants to leave him, but the possibility isn’t closed off. Although the move is a point of disagreement, in the early scenes the pair do a lot of nuzzling and look as if they could go on nuzzling into their golden years. After C dies, his ghost lingers over M, gazing at her as she changes the sheets, rushes off to work, sleeps diagonal on their bed, lies on the floor, and listens to C’s music (actually Dark Rooms’s “I Get Overwhelmed”) on her headphones. She reaches out and we see she’s touching the hem of C’s bedsheet, but she doesn’t seem to realize it. He caresses her while she’s sleeping, but she doesn’t seem to feel it. What does it mean for a ghost to haunt someone who can’t tell she’s being haunted?

M’s grieving takes the form of extreme stress eating. She sits barefoot on the floor of the kitchen in the late afternoon with the lights off, eating a whole pie from the middle without the formality of slicing it up, like a semi-feral creature (she does use a fork). By the time she runs to the bathroom to puke, we’ve barely noticed that the ghost has been in the frame all along like a floor lamp. This sadness can only last so long, and soon comes the inevitable night when M returns home from a date with a new man and kisses him goodnight. The surprise is that when she finally moves out, having left what’s probably a love note painted into a crack in the doorframe—she must somehow believe in ghosts—the ghost doesn’t muster the energy to sneak into her car. Whose story is this? M’s or the ghost’s?