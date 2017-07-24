The Troubling Return of Al Gore

The purists, meanwhile, argue the only way to win this war is to engage in an all-out rhetorical assault on Republicans and anyone else who opposes climate action, and to target those populations who will be most impacted by climate change. This side advocates a unflinching alarmism: Climate change is both a moral issue, one that disproportionately impacts minorities and the poor, and an existential issue, in that human civilization is at stake. They say the Paris agreement doesn’t go far enough to reduce global temperatures, and that our energy supply must be 100 percent renewable. The idea, as Vox’s Dave Roberts explained well in a recent Twitter thread, is that the left should be unafraid to own climate change because it’s a winning issue. Public opinion continues to grows in favor of climate action, and businesses are increasingly investing in green technology.

21. Cleantech's gonna keep booming. The trajectory is clear. The party that owns this issue will benefit for decades to come. — David Roberts (@drvox) June 27, 2017

Gore does not fit neatly into either of the camps. At times he’s inclusionist: In An Inconvenient Sequel, he goes to Georgetown, Texas, “the reddest city in the reddest county” of the state, to showcase its full conversion to renewable energy. “It’s just common sense,” the town’s Republican mayor says, “that the less stuff you put in the air, the better.” Gore also highlights his attempts to convince Trump to tackle the climate crisis, a valiant portrayal of inclusion. But other times, Gore leans purist. In an emotional scene, he shows the impact of 2013’s Typhoon Haiyan. A young Filipino cries as he recalls almost dying; another describes breaking through the ceiling of his home to escape drowning. At another point, Gore narrates over helicopter shots of sweeping, devastating wildfires, “Every night on the evening news is like a nature hike through the Book of Revelation.”

Gore arriving at Trump Tower in New York City on December 5, 2016. Kevin Hagen / Getty Images

This inclusionist-purist tension within Gore is reflected in his interviews of late. He clearly wants to be perceived as a moral crusader, going so far as to say the climate movement “should be seen in the context of the great moral causes that have transformed and improved the outlook for humanity”—citing slavery, women and gay rights, and apartheid. He’s also apparently done reasoning with Trump, telling Business Insider he has “no real desire to talk to him anymore.” But he also clearly wants to be a uniter, dismissing fear as a messaging tactic. He told Fast Company that “despair can be paralyzing, and the fear of these consequences is not necessarily the most effective way to change minds and motivate people. But when you can convey hope in a realistic way, that unlocks a higher fraction of the potential for change.”