Politicon Is the Perfect Media Racket for the Trump Era

The formula is simple: Put a lot of people of different political stripes on a stage, make them duke it out, and sell a lot of tickets. As Erik Wemple, media critic for The Washington Post, told me, “That is our political entertainment culture, to put people on and hope that they brawl.” Take CNN, which is notorious for its enormous panels and its seemingly infinite rotating cast of contributors who argue over the day’s news. In an April story for The New York Times Magazine, Jonathan Mahler described CNN President Jeff Zucker’s strategy this way: “What Zucker is creating now is a new kind of must-see TV—produced almost entirely in CNN’s studios—an unending loop of dramatic moments, conflicts, and confrontations.”

But what makes for good TV does not make for good journalism. Having people of different political persuasions in discussion is not bad in and of itself, of course. But, as anyone who has spent a few minutes watching cable knows, these situations have a tendency to devolve into vapid cheap shots, rather than meaningful debate. Putting Chelsea Handler on a festival stage with an incendiary figure like Tomi Lahren might sell tickets, but chances are it won’t be enlightening. In the same vein, CNN putting nutty pro-Trump surrogates like Kayleigh McEnan and Jeffrey Lord on air boosts ratings, but does almost nothing to educate. Zucker himself told the Times that he sees his pro-Trump panelists as “characters in a drama.”

Much of this arrangement comes down to profitability, which is why Politicon has gotten in on the game. Networks’ priorities are to keep costs low, while boosting their ratings. It’s much more affordable to invite a panel of commentators to squabble on air than it is to send journalists around the country to dig up stories, report them out, and then edit that material for television. And it’s working: Since Trump’s ascension, cable news networks have broken ratings records. Much of the time they are doing this not by breaking news about the Trump administration—print media like The Washington Post and The New York Times, and even networks’ digital sites like CNN.com, are picking up most of those stories—but by providing the entertainment of on-air clashes.