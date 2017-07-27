Politicon Is the Perfect Media Racket for the Trump Era

But what makes for good TV does not make for good journalism. Having people of different political persuasions in discussion is not bad in and of itself, of course. But, as anyone who has spent a few minutes watching cable knows, these situations have a tendency to devolve into vapid cheap shots, rather than meaningful debate. Putting Chelsea Handler on a festival stage with an incendiary figure like Tomi Lahren might sell tickets, but chances are it won’t be enlightening. In the same vein, CNN putting nutty pro-Trump surrogates like Kayleigh McEnan and Jeffrey Lord on air boosts ratings, but does almost nothing to educate. Zucker himself told the Times that he sees his pro-Trump panelists as “characters in a drama.”

Much of this arrangement comes down to profitability, which is why Politicon has gotten in on the game. Networks’ priorities are to keep costs low, while boosting their ratings. It’s much more affordable to invite a panel of commentators to squabble on air than it is to send journalists around the country to dig up stories, report them out, and then edit that material for television. And it’s working: Since Trump’s ascension, cable news networks have broken ratings records. Much of the time they are doing this not by breaking news about the Trump administration—print media like The Washington Post and The New York Times, and even networks’ digital sites like CNN.com, are picking up most of those stories—but by providing the entertainment of on-air clashes.

“You have these newspapers with struggling business models that are running circles around them in terms of scoops,” Wemple points out, whereas cable news networks are raking in hundreds of millions of dollars for nonstop punditry. In 2016, CNN made nearly $1 billion in profit, while Fox News raked in over $1.6 billion. In an eight-day span in April of that year, The Washington Post counted a stunning 602 different individual pundits appearing over CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC.

What the public gets in return is often outright nonsense, such as when Jeffrey Lord said Trump should be thought of as the “Martin Luther King of health care.” It only adds to the sense that we are swimming in utter meaninglessness at all times of the day, a state of affairs for which the White House and the GOP bear the bulk of the blame. This is a world where the president can claim that plain facts are “fake news.” It is a world where John McCain can bemoan the death of the democratic process and bipartisanship moments after participating in a hyper-partisan attempt to derail the democratic process. The Trump era has ushered in an environment in which the facts count for little, reason is powerless in the face of tribal emotions, and narrative is more important than real-world consequences. When political debate is all entertaining noise, an event like Politicon can thrive.

In 2004, in an appearance that single-handedly took down the CNN show Crossfire, Jon Stewart said the political brawl format was “hurting America.” Stewart told hosts Paul Begala and Tucker Carlson, “You’re doing theater when you should be doing debate.” He was right, but in the end the joke was on Stewart, and on us, since CNN basically became Crossfire, reflecting the changes in a country that, more and more, is starting to resemble Crossfire too.

Politicon’s grift is basically harmless. If political junkies want to have some fun and pay $50 to geek out to their fantasy matchups come to life, then so be it. (According to Sidi, they have to “walk the talent” nearly an hour before they’re due on stage, “because everybody wants their autograph.”) But the media environment that gave birth to Politicon—and that Politicon mirrors in its gaudy, ultra-commercialized way—is anything but harmless.