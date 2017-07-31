The Presidency in Exile

Fortunately, there are mounting indications that the actors who will determine whether the government survives the crisis, including the somnambulant leaders of the GOP, are awakening to the scope of the threat and know how to beat it back—either by forcing Trump to comply with the duties of his job, or by more or less expropriating the powers of the president from him one by one as the president seeks to abuse them.

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017 Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

These two tweets contain three distinct threats, each more potentially destabilizing than the preceding one.

First: Trump is threatening to abrogate a federal obligation under the Affordable Care Act to subsidize insurance companies that cover low income beneficiaries—a step that would approximate the impact of the most recent failed Obamacare repeal bill. He is promising, in other words, to sabotage insurance markets, exploding premiums and driving issuers out of the market, unless the Senate passes legislation to uninsure millions of people in its own way.