The Presidency in Exile

The latest and hopefully final failure of Trumpcare has exposed, in the most clarifying fashion yet, the extent to which the American government is operating without a real president, or perhaps with something like an anti-president, at the helm. The environment in which the legislation collapsed, and President Donald Trump’s reaction to it, have little if any historical precedent, and confront the other institutions of government, in all their dysfunction, with the very kind of existential crisis Trump’s critics feared and warned he would provoke.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the viability of the American government now depends on public servants, including elected officials in Trump’s own party, to behave as if his legitimacy cannot be presumed.

Fortunately, there are mounting indications that the actors who will determine whether the government survives the crisis, including the somnambulant leaders of the GOP, are awakening to the scope of the threat and know how to beat it back—either by forcing Trump to comply with the duties of his job, or by more or less expropriating the powers of the president from him one by one as the president seeks to abuse them.

If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will end very soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017 Unless the Republican Senators are total quitters, Repeal & Replace is not dead! Demand another vote before voting on any other bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

These two tweets contain three distinct threats, each more potentially destabilizing than the preceding one.