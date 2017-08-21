How YouTube Became the Worldwide Leader in White Supremacy

During the campaign, YouTube was mostly exempted from our belated hand-wringing, soul-searching, and boycott-threatening, despite the platform’s massive and ever-expanding reach: 1.5 billion viewers a month and counting, with 400 new hours of video uploaded by users every minute. That began to change in the backwash of Trump’s election. Earlier this year, mainstream news outlets started reporting what should have long been obvious: Good ol‘ lovable YouTube was hosting millions of hours of well-watched intolerance, much of it far uglier than anything Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, or Mark Levin could get on the air. “Yes,” wrote BuzzFeed reporter Joseph Bernstein, “the site most people associate with ‘Gangnam style,’ pirated music, and compilations of dachshunds sleeping is also the central content engine of the unruliest segments of the ascendant right-wing internet, and sometimes its enabler.”

Once reporters and left-wingers started venturing out of their own YouTube bubbles and sniffing around the rest of the platform, they found a house of anti-democratic horrors—one that seemed to contain an infinite number of rooms. Was it merely a coincidence, folks began to ask, that when you searched for “Holocaust,” the top 10 results directed you to Holocaust-denying content and anti-Semitic screeds? Was it just happenstance that the racists, misogynists, anti-Semites, and conspiracy-mongers of the right, from Alex Jones to wildly popular but relatively obscure propagandists, had made YouTube their digital home?

It was hard to blame YouTube, exactly. Unlike its owner, Google, with its “Don’t Be Evil” code of corporate conduct (nixed in 2015 by Google’s holding company, Alphabet), YouTube’s original motto was “Broadcast Yourself.” Until recently, the platform was unusually honest about what it’s there for; as Christos Goodrow, its “director of engineering for search and discovery,” told Business Insider in 2015, “We believe that for every human being on Earth, there’s 100 hours of YouTube that they would love to watch. And the content is already there. We have billions of videos. So we start with that premise and then it’s our job to help viewers to find the videos that they would enjoy watching.”