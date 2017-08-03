Why Republicans Should Defend Obamacare

But if Republicans were able to step outside of themselves for a moment, they’d see an opportunity in their recent defeat and seize it now, rather than drift along in the natural currents of health care politics until they arrive at the same place naturally.

A condensed version of the health care debate in America looks something like this:



During the campaign, Republicans promised to repeal and replace Obamacare with “something terrific” while Democrats fought among themselves (starting in the primary and continuing through the general election) over whether to fix and improve Obamacare or begin work right away on switching it out for a single-payer system like Medicare for all.