Andrew Cuomo’s chickens are coming home to roost.

A 2020 presidential run was always going to be rough for the New York governor, but his re-election bid in 2018 won’t be a cakewalk either, as the New Republic has previously reported. The pending election has only exacerbated Cuomo’s rifts with progressives, many of which are of his own making. Just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that rank-and-file members of the Working Families Party, New York’s progressive third-party alternative, want to back a primary challenger to Cuomo. The actress Cynthia Nixon is eyeing a run, as is the Democratic mayor of Syracuse. And on Wednesday, The New York Times reported on growing tensions within the state’s Democratic Party.

The main point of contention is between the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of eight breakaway state senators led by Jeff Klein, and the rest of the Democratic state senators, led by Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Despite the fact that Democrats hold a mathematical majority, the Republicans control the Senate because the IDC caucuses with them. If Democrats were united, Stewart-Cousins would be the first black woman in history to lead a legislative chamber in the state of New York.

And Stewart-Cousins does not seem happy with Andrew Cuomo. The Times reported that last month, in a strategy session in Cuomo’s office that had Democratic reunification on the agenda, this incredible exchange took place: