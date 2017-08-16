Against Instagram

In satirizing Taylor Sloane’s pretty, empty, commercial life, Ingrid Goes West points a finger at the proximity of silicon valley and venture capitalism to domestic aesthetics. Taylor calls herself “a photographer,” but she swaps IG posts for money from brands, which is not the same thing. Her husband, the bearded Ezra, hates her social media practice but the movie strongly implies that he resents her power and success more than he actually wishes for a more authentic life. He makes terrible art superimposing phrases like SQUAD GOALS over paintings of horses.

Ingrid Goes West points a finger at the proximity of Silicon Valley and venture capitalism to domestic aesthetics.

Instagram is owned by Facebook, and both companies trade in the currency of normal people’s images and information. In exchange for knowing everything about us and monetizing our friendships, Facebook builds a shadowy and superpowerful corporate empire that may well propel its founder into the White House one day. So, Ingrid Goes West portrays Taylor Sloane as a narcissistic and shallow young woman whose life is filled with low-grade human connections. But it also points out that “Instagram Influencer” is not a novel form. It’s that classic thing, the Sell Out.

I run through sprinklers every chance I get. A post shared by Bethany Struble (@bethanystruble) on Aug 1, 2016 at 8:19pm PDT

As a youngish woman who uses social media, it is impossible for me to avoid “sponcon,” a genre of post in which users with a large enough following, or “influence,” are paid to post advertisements in their feeds. An Instagram user might post a picture of herself in a cute outfit by a particular fashion line, or pose in a bikini with a mug of laxative tea held next to her abs. On the one hand, there’s nothing very new about endorsement deals. Celebrities have always advertised products. I particularly love instances of outright contradiction, as when Naomi Campbell advertised Blackglama fur coats rather soon after posing for PETA’s “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” campaign.

