Against Instagram

As a youngish woman who uses social media, it is impossible for me to avoid “sponcon,” a genre of post in which users with a large enough following, or “influence,” are paid to post advertisements in their feeds. An Instagram user might post a picture of herself in a cute outfit by a particular fashion line, or pose in a bikini with a mug of laxative tea held next to her abs. On the one hand, there’s nothing very new about endorsement deals. Celebrities have always advertised products. I particularly love instances of outright contradiction, as when Naomi Campbell advertised Blackglama fur coats rather soon after posing for PETA’s “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” campaign.



But there’s something so abject about social media shills. A few weeks ago on Twitter, I came across this Macy’s ad for shorts. This lady, a YouTuber named Sierra Furtado, wears the shorts and poses in front of a bicycle. She seems perfectly nice, and I suppose it’s good that she doesn’t have to share her paycheck with an agent or any of the other traditional intermediaries in advertising. But the fact that she is the brand, not Macy’s, is totally bizarre. Her look is as flattened and generic as any ad on the side of a bus, but she somehow also has to maintain the illusion that this is her authentic life. The whole thing feels recursive and dizzying. I think the ad sucks and I don’t want the shorts.

I don’t want the shorts, because being Sierra Furtado seems depressing. Being Taylor Sloane in Ingrid Goes West seems depressing. Being anybody who takes money to show images to their hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers seems depressing. Your life consists of voluntary participation in an advertising economy that exists to make money and . . . what else? I can’t figure it out.

Every time I see somebody posing with some figs with a look on their face that suggests they are taking their power to influence people seriously, I’m so embarrassed I want to die. And I felt that embarrassment again in the cinema while watching Ingrid Goes West, because all its best jokes are either making fun of Taylor or over the burning, wretched shame of Ingrid.

The final twist in Ingrid Goes West’s plot elevates the movie from near-sappy morality tale about Learning to Love the Real You into very dark territory indeed. I won’t spoil the ending, but Ingrid learns that she can get attention in ways other than eating avocados and looking hot. The movie cries out for a sequel.