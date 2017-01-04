Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The country does not need President Mark Zuckerberg.

The Facebook head has announced a sudden and atypical interest in the world outside Silicon Valley’s hermetic borders. The Guardian reports that he intends to visit 30 states by the end of 2017, stoking speculation that he’s planning some sort of foray into politics. Zuckerberg also articulated a vaguely political purpose for the trip in a statement:

“For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone.”

In December, Bloomberg reported that Zuckerberg had lobbied Facebook’s governing board for concessions that would allow him to serve a two-year term in government without losing control of the company he co-founded. That could mean he’s interested in running for a seat in the California state assembly or the U.S. House of Representatives, but a 30-state tour implies grander goals.

So too does his recent announcement that he no longer considers himself an atheist. Atheism probably wouldn’t hurt him in a local race; Silicon Valley isn’t exactly the Bible Belt. But as the Guardian notes, it’s still a liability to anyone seeking national office. Zuckerberg hasn’t identified his new religious affiliation. If he does, pay close attention to what it is and how he frames it.

At any rate, Zuckerberg should not run for national office. If he possesses a coherent political philosophy there’s no evidence of it. He didn’t even have the moral backbone to oppose Peter Thiel’s presence on his company’s board. His milquetoast approach to diversity and his technocratic affect would alienate both progressive voters and that much-vaunted white working class.

He doesn’t need to enter government to improve the lives of the Americans his technological revolution has left behind. He can start that project at home, by, say, campaigning for affordable housing in the Valley. But this is hardly conducive to his interests. He is a businessman, after all, and the change we really need won’t be one that feeds his bank account.

Bill Clark / Getty Images

Republicans think this might be the year for criminal justice reform, maybe.

It was meant to be the bipartisan success story of 2016, but a combination of congressional dysfunction and the election of Donald Trump—who ran on a “law and order” platform—caused a bill spearheaded by Iowa’s Chuck Grassley to flounder. “Criminal justice reform will be one of the legislative bills I plan to bring up early on,” Grassley said in a statement to Politico. “It cleared the committee with a broad bipartisan majority in the last Congress, and I don’t expect that to change.”

Several factors could contribute to the new bill’s success. First, Jeff Sessions, one of the legislation’s leading opponents on the Judiciary Committee, is expected to be the next attorney general, meaning it will face less resistance in the Senate. Second, forthcoming partisan battles over key cabinet nominations and Obamacare might leave the Trump administration and Congress desperate for a win. Like last year’s bill, Grassley’s proposal will reportedly focus on reducing the mandatory minimum sentences for nonviolent crimes and preventing recidivism.

While this is potentially good news, one must acknowledge the roots of recent Republican enthusiasm for criminal justice reform. Many fiscally conservative members of the GOP have started to realize that the overwhelming cost of maintaining prisons and a prison population no longer make sense, particularly in the midst of a decades-long drop in crime.

And while many GOP lawmakers have cited “common sense” and compassion as reasons to revisit harsh criminal laws, there are also more sinister motives. For example, the Koch brothers’ recent partnership with reform advocates like Van Jones and the Center for American Progress are cosmetically positive. But Jane Mayer has reported that their interest in criminal justice began only after they were charged with environmental crimes. After spending years fighting, and eventually settling with, the Justice Department, the Koch brothers began advocating against what they called the overcriminalization of America. And so while 2017 might be the year of criminal justice reform, those changes might come with strings attached.

JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

The New Democrats want their party back.

In an op-ed today in the Guardian, Al From, the architect of Bill Clinton’s New Democrat centrism and founder of the Democratic Leadership Council, put his foot down on the populist forces that have taken over American politics, arguing that “as reactionary populism continues to tap into the frustration of many voters, anger won’t improve our nation.” Instead, he called for Democrats to “rededicate ourselves to the core New Democrat principles—opportunity, responsibility, community—the first principles of the Democratic Party.”

If there is a wrong way to kick off 2017, it’s by listening to From.

Opportunity and responsibility are fine until they come at the expense of social security and equality. For example, during the Bill Clinton welfare reform era, the principle of “personal responsibility” was utilized to take cash benefits away from the poor. In return Clinton increased work-based tax credits, which From cites in his piece, like the EITC. And while such credits did indeed help millions of working families, they left the most precarious in our society, mainly women and children in deep poverty, worse off. It is these types of policies, along with other From-backed ideas like NAFTA and the 1994 crime bill, that have resulted in a lot of frustration and anger. Meanwhile, the myriad opportunities seemingly provided by the 90s dot-com boom didn’t lead to the kind of widespread advancement Democrats had imagined.

Bill Clinton used his political talents to speak to a eclectic coalition of voters, winning states that have now gone thoroughly red, like Arkansas and West Virginia. In an anti-establishment era, the challenge for Democrats going forward is to create a coalition of voters around a set of policies that will reduce economic and racial inequality—and that very much includes tapping into the populist groundswell.

Win McNamee/Getty

The Supreme Court could have eight (or fewer!) justices for the foreseeable future.

Merrick Garland’s nomination expired on Tuesday and Mitch McConnell wasted no time in patting himself on the back for doing absolutely nothing for ten months. “I’ve been clear throughout that the next president would name the next Supreme Court justice,” McConnell gloated. “Now, the president who won the election will make the nomination, and the Senate the American people just re-elected will consider that nomination.” With 16 days until Donald Trump’s inauguration, McConnell appears to have outfoxed Barack Obama one final time.

But McConnell’s machinations may backfire yet. Appearing on Rachel Maddow’s show last night, Chuck Schumer said that Democrats plan on using the exact same playbook the GOP used to block their attempt to fill Antonin Scalia’s crucial ninth seat on the Court. “We are not going to settle on a Supreme Court nominee,” Schumer told Maddow. “If they don’t appoint someone who’s really good, we’re gonna oppose him tooth and nail.” Republicans will need eight Democrats to join them to fill Scalia’s empty seat.

This is heartening, even if it points to what we already know—that the gridlock that has characterized Congress for much of the last decade is not only not going anywhere, but will likely create gridlock in the judicial branch as well. But Democrats have struggled with the hardball tactics that Republicans have excelled at, and Schumer seems to slowly be getting the message: Democrats (and many others!) do not want his caucus to cave to Trump.

Still, this will be a messaging issue. With four years left until the next election, they will have to make the case that the ninth Supreme Court seat belongs to them, while fighting to keep Republicans from filling it.

Donald Trump, supposedly expert negotiator, just broadcast his Obamacare repeal strategy.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly made two claims: that he was a brilliant negotiator and that the key to expert negotiation was to never show your opponent your cards. But on Wednesday, Trump violated his cardinal rule by playing pundit and telling congressional Republicans how they should sell repealing Obamacare:

Trump, who said he will begin repealing Obamacare on day one, is urging Republicans to focus intently on Obamacare’s flaws and ignore its virtues. In his formulation, they are taking away people’s insurance, but destroying something that is doomed to fail anyway.

But there are a number of problems with this strategy. The first is that Trump just gave the game away, revealing the cynicism behind any Republican action to avoid blame for causing millions of people to lose their health insurance. The idea that these people will buy Trump’s fantasy version and not the very real consequences of repeal is outlandish. The second is that this isn’t a change in strategy at all—not really. Republicans have spent years doing more or less exactly this and the law is still here.

The third flaw is that the Democrats’ message on Obamacare is simpler. Chuck Schumer told Politico that Democrats plan on using the slogan “Make America Sick Again” to describe repeal. That is embarrassingly on the nose and too clever by half. But the core message is much simpler than Trump’s plan to blame Democrats who have no power. Here’s Schumer again, laying out the message:

“It’s chaos rather than affordable care. Because once you repeal and don’t replace it with anything, lots of things happen. Costs go up. All the insurance companies and everybody else in charge are going to charge a lot more because they are not sure what’s going to happen. You’re going to lose a lot of benefits, unless the Republicans put tens of billions of dollars down on the table. … They are like the dog who caught the bus. … Because you cannot repeal a plan and put nothing in its place. It doesn’t matter if you say the repeal won’t take place for a year or two years.”

Schumer knows that it’s Republicans, not Democrats, who are the hostages here. They’re the ones who will be blamed for the fallout.

YouTube

It’s going to be four years of Trump taking Sean Hannity’s word for it.

On New Year’s Eve, Trump promised a big revelation about the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC. It now seems increasingly clear that the source of this revelation is not the United States intelligence community, but Fox News’s Hannity. In any case, Trump spent Wednesday morning being mad about the coverage of the hacks.

There are many reasons why Americans should be wary of claims made by “the intelligence community” that have not been independently verified. But that is not what’s happening here. Instead, Trump is simply elevating Julian Assange above the CIA and other intelligence-gathering services, even though Assange is not what you’d call a credible source. In any case, just because Assange released the documents doesn’t necessarily mean that his account is more reliable.

But the really telling tweets—a phrase I regret I may be writing for the next four years—are the final two, in which Trump lambasts the Democratic Party for its poor cybersecurity and the media for not holding them accountable for said poor cybersecurity. This is astonishing: Coverage of the various email scandals almost certainly played a role in electing Trump. But it also shows that, deep down, Trump’s response to the Russia hacks has less to do with national security than it does with his obsession with his own legitimacy, as a loser of the popular vote who may have been (inadvertently or intentionally) pushed into office by a foreign power.

January 03, 2017

Zach Gibson/Getty

Don’t give Donald Trump too much credit for keeping the House GOP in check.

Hours after congressional Republicans moved to neuter the Office of Congressional Ethics, Trump fired back, chastising them in a series of tweets. Then they backed off: The OCE will not be touched, at least for now. But Trump was given too much credit by many in the media who said that he was opposing the move itself—instead, as my colleague Brian Beutler wrote on Tuesday morning, he was merely criticizing the timing of it. So Trump got to play the hero. He took on his own party! He, unlike Paul Ryan and Kevin McCarthy, was able to rein in those crazy Republicans in the House!

Trump’s tweets certainly played a role in today’s drama and his willingness to use social media to pressure Congress will certainly be interesting to watch as he tries to implement his agenda. But, as The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reported in a series of tweets, members of Congress did not feel that Trump was the catalyst for the reversal. Instead, their constituents were.

This is a lesson for those hoping to keep a radical Congress and an impulsive president in check: Civic engagement can protect democratic norms.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The DNC really shouldn’t staff its Trump war room with former Clinton aides.

Today’s dispatch from the alternate reality where Clinton staffers did not flub their own campaign against Trump comes via The Washington Post:

The DNC’s new communications and research operation, to be staffed by former aides to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, will be one of several efforts from across the Democratic firmament to take on Trump, including the office of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), the Center for American Progress and American Bridge.

The Post also reports that the DNC intends to focus on Trump’s conflicts of interest and Russia’s alleged election interference. This is not a good idea: Trump’s dirty deals didn’t sway voters, and Democratic rhetoric on Russia has become increasingly hyperbolic.

Party leaders have repeatedly demonstrated a stubborn reluctance to adjust to our anti-establishment climate. It’s partially why they lost the election. And they still can’t, or won’t, hold the party’s centrist inner circle accountable for its failures. Instead, they’ve further entrenched that inner circle’s power.

Megyn Kelly’s transformation from race-baiting Fox News host to mainstream TV personality is now complete.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that NBC had hired Kelly in a wide-ranging role: She will host a daytime talk show and a Sunday night show focused on politics, and will play a role in the network’s coverage of major events, both political and otherwise. It’s a big change for Kelly, who blazed up the ranks at Fox News by claiming that Santa Claus was definitely white and that the New Black Panther Party was the biggest threat to American democracy since World War II and that Sandra Bland’s death was her own fault. By 2016, she was hosting her own show, where she continued to race-bait, and became a significant player in the Republican primary, after Donald Trump made sexist comments about her and refused to attend a Republican debate rather than face her.

Toeing the Fox line helped Kelly’s career. As she told The Daily Beast, I’m a soulless lawyer. Give me any opinion and I can argue it.” But Kelly in recent months had also embarked on a gradual shift from the right of the political spectrum toward its center, casting herself, in her new book and elsewhere, as a relatable feminist by using Trump and her old boss Roger Ailes as foils. She appears to have achieved a longstanding goal: She once said her ideal TV show would be “a little Charlie Rose, a little Oprah, and a little me all together.” That’s what it sounds like she’s getting at NBC.

Meanwhile, the network will milk her “credibility” from Fox News for all it’s worth, making the case that her hire is proof positive that NBC isn’t part of the liberal media. It’ll be a little disingenuous, sure. But disingenuous is what Megyn Kelly does best.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump just won his first unearned victory against congressional Republicans.

Mere hours after the president-elected tweeted criticism of the House GOP’s plan to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics, Republicans announced the push has been scrapped.

Trump didn’t actually criticize the substance of their plan. (He simply said they should prioritize health care and tax reform.) Yet he emerges from this controversy looking golden, as though he stood up for good government. “House Republicans back off gutting ethics watchdog after backlash from Trump,” read a headline from The Washington Post.

A close reading of Trump’s tweet makes clear what Trump opposes and what he doesn’t. But the press is still struggling to adapt to Trump’s peculiar brand of communication.

Bryan Thomas/Getty

Andrew Cuomo looks like he’s running for president.

The ethically challenged, middle-of-the-road, charisma-less friend of Wall Street, who is detested by many of his state’s rural voters, would probably have a hard time winning the party’s nomination in 2020, let alone the presidency. And yet the New York governor has surveyed the terrain and apparently concluded that 2020 is his time.

Assessing Cuomo’s motivations can be difficult to do, because he does not seem to have any coherent ideology beyond “shaming Bill de Blasio more or less constantly is good.” But in between his outspoken opposition to Trump (which came very shortly after his outspoken willingness to work with Trump) and his latest proposal of free college tuition, it seems fairly obvious that Cuomo is setting himself up for a run.

According to The New York Times, Cuomo’s plan is fairly similar to the one offered by Hillary Clinton: “Under the governor’s plan, any college student who has been accepted to a state or city university in New York—including two-year community colleges—will be eligible provided they or their family earn $125,000 or less annually.” Of course, this is just a proposal: There is no indication that it will pass, in part because New York’s legislature is hopelessly divided.

The whole point, though, may be to make Andrew Cuomo look good. He got quite an ovation when he announced the plan with liberal hero Bernie Sanders.

But don’t forget: Just two days ago, Cuomo vetoed a bill requiring that the state fund legal services for the poor.